Gender Equality: US prioritises women empowerment

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard has said the US government has priotised women and girls empowerment, hence it invests over $200 billion annually in the project globally. She said this yesterday at the gender and inclusion summit in Abuja.

The envoy added: “I care deeply about gender equality and women empowerment and they have been the priority of the US government at home and around the world. “In Nigeria, the US Mission works to promote environment which supports women’s success and address challenges that hold women back and to empower Nigerian women to do the same.

“Fundamentally, we see it as our duty and that everyone who seeks a just and equitable society, to ensure women and girls have opportunities to participate they need in all aspects of life.” She noted that the literacy rate for women in Nigeria is 41 per cent, which is 20 percent lower than it is for men. Leonard said: “We understand parents prioritise schooling for boys while Nigerian girls leave school at a younger age than their male counterparts.”

