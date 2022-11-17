News

Gender Equality: US prioritises women empowerment

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard has said the US government has priotised women and girls empowerment, hence it invests over $200 billion annually in the project globally. She said this yesterday at the gender and inclusion summit in Abuja.

The envoy added: “I care deeply about gender equality and women empowerment and they have been the priority of the US government at home and around the world. “In Nigeria, the US Mission works to promote environment which supports women’s success and address challenges that hold women back and to empower Nigerian women to do the same.

“Fundamentally, we see it as our duty and that everyone who seeks a just and equitable society, to ensure women and girls have opportunities to participate they need in all aspects of life.” She noted that the literacy rate for women in Nigeria is 41 per cent, which is 20 percent lower than it is for men. Leonard said: “We understand parents prioritise schooling for boys while Nigerian girls leave school at a younger age than their male counterparts.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

National grid recovers 623.20 MW after 5th collapse in 4 months

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

After it collapsed for the fifth time between March and June, 2022, the Federal Government has recovered 623.20 Megawatts to the national grid with seven plants in operation. It was learned from the grid data released by the National Systems operator that about 7am on Monday, in the gradual recovery process, Omotosho Power Plant was […]
News Top Stories

120,000 children died of AIDS-related disease in 2020 – UNICEF

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

Not less than 300,000 children, representing one child in two minutes, were infected with HIV in 2020, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) disclosed yesterday.   Aside from the rate of infection, the body said 120,000 children died from AIDS-related causes during the same period, which represents one child every five minutes. UNICEF, […]
News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: I’ll remain an umpire –INEC chair

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has described as preposterous the call for him to join the 2023 presidential race.   There have been innuendoes that since the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele, and some serving ministers, have obtained the All Progressives Congress […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica