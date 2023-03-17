General Election: Battle shifts to states

The supremacy battle between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition political parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is far from over as they square against each other in tomorrow’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections across the country. FELIX NWANERI reports

The test of might between the leading political parties will shift to the 28 states, where governorship elections will hold this weekend after the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated 17 others in the February 25 presidential election. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who won the presidential election, not only polled the highest number of votes (8.7 million votes) but equally met the constitutional requirement to be declared President-elect. The APC candidate had over 25 per cent of votes cast in 29 states. Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the results on March 1, in Abuja, said Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the election. He polled a total of 6.9 million votes in the election. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) came third in the election with a total of 6.1 million votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) placed a distant fourth with 1.4 million votes. The keenly contested poll saw Tinubu and Atiku winning 12 states apiece, while Obi won in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The states won by Tinubu are Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Zamfara, Rivers, Borno, Ondo and Jigawa.

The states won by Atiku are Osun, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi Bauchi, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Taraba and Bayelsa. Obi on, his part, won in Enugu, Lagos, Nasarawa, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Edo, Plateau and FCT. Kwankwaso won Kano. In the National Assembly elections that held the same day with the presidential poll, eight out of the 18 political parties that fielded candidates for the Senate and House of Representatives produced lawmakers going by the seats so far declared by INEC. The parties are APC, PDP, APGA, LP, NNPP, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP). So far, 423 out of the 469 national legislative seats have been concluded and results declared. They are 98 out of 109 Senate seats and 325 out of 360 House of Representatives seats. APC won majority in the Senate with 57 seats, while the PDP got 29 seats. LP has six seats; NNPP and SDP have two seats each, while APGA and YPP have one each. In the House of Representatives, the APC has so far won 162 seats, while PDP won 102. LP has 34, NNPP (18), APGA (four), ADC (two), and SDP two each while YPP got one seat. As it stands, the APC has formed the majority in the Senate with 57 seats but yet to do so in the House of Representatives as a party requires 180 seats to form majority in the Green Chamber. While INEC through its chairman, said supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies to complete the National Assembly polls, the senators and House of Representatives memberselect as well as the Presidentelect have been handed their certificates of return. As the winners await their inauguration, some of the losers, particularly two of the presidential candidates – Atiku and Obi – have already headed to the election petition tribunal. However, as Nigerians patiently await the outcome of their respective suits it would be battle royale across the 28 states, where gubernatorial polls will hold tomorrow. The states are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara. The governorship polls will not hold in eight states – Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun and Ondo. The states are no longer part of the general election circle due to court judgements that nullified the election of their governors at different times in the past. A total of 837 candidates are contesting for the 28 governorship positions, while 10,231 candidates are vying for the 993 states Assembly seats in the 36 states of the federation.

Current standing

At the moment, the ruling APC is in control of 21 states, while the opposition PDP is in charge of 14. The remaining state, Anambra, is controlled by APGA. The APC controlled states are Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara. The PDP has Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto and Taraba. In the 2019 elections, the PDP won 14 states in the governorship elections as against nine in 2015. Remarkably, the party took-over four APC controlled states – Adamawa, Oyo, Bauchi and Imo (but later lost it through the court). The PDP’s candidates defeated two incumbent governors in Adamawa and Bauchi states. APC, on its part, won the gubernatorial polls in 15 states with the ruling party only able to win two PDP controlled states – Gombe and Kwara. Ordinarily, many will expect the ruling parties to retain power in the 28 states where governorship elections will hold but the performance of emerging political forces, particularly LP and SDP might turn the table against the two major parties – APC and PDP. The belief is that the strength of the leading parties and their candidates, notwithstanding, politics being a game of the possible, the APC and PDP would be taking a costly political gamble if they banking on the political variables that determined their respective victories in the states in the 2019 elections and the just held presidential and National Assembly elections.

New governors to emerge in 17 states

Out of the 28 states, where the governorship polls will hold, 17 of them will have new governors as the incumbents would be leaving office on May 29, when they would have served out their second term in office. The states are Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Niger, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Cross River. It is against this backdrop that analysts are of the view that the contest in the aforementioned states would be interesting although it is expected that the incumbents will still get involved in one way or the other given the fact that they have their anointed in the race. Although some of the outgoing governors opted not to run for any elective office, a majority of those who contested the senatorial elections seem to have glided into political oblivion as only Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Sani Bello (Niger) were able to make it to the Red Chamber for now.

The outgoing governors, whose senatorial bids hit the rocks, are Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Ben Ayade (Cross River). Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) will have to go through a rerun election, following cancellation of votes in some polling units in his Sokoto South Senatorial District. Having lost their respective senatorial ambitions, these governors are expected to go the extra mile in making sure that their anointed candidates triumph in the gubernatorial polls else they will further experience the precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great political heights.

Among those, who would be battling for the number one positions in the 17 states, where new governors will emerge are Ahmed Aliyu of APC aand Saidu Umar of PDP in Sokoto; Uba Sani of APC and Isa Ashiru of PDP in Kaduna; Nasir Idris of APC and Aminu Bande of PDP in Kebbi as well as Dikko Radda and Yakubu Lado of PDP in Katsina. Others are Abba Yusuf of NNPP and Nasir Gawuma of APC in Kano; Okey Ahiwe (PDP), Gregory Ibe (APGA), Alex Otti (LP) and Ikechi Emenike (APC) in Abia; Peter Mba (PDP), Frank Nweke (APGA) and Chijioke Edoga (LP) in Enugu; Francis Nwifuru (APC), Ifeanyi Odii (PDP) and Bernard Odoh (APGA) in Ebonyi; Emmanuel Bwacha (APC) and Kefas Agbu (PDP) in Taraba; Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia (APC) and Titus Uba (PDP) in Benue; Caleb Mutfwang (PDP) and Yilwatda Nentawe of APC in Plateau; Umar Bago (APC) and Isah Katigi (PDP) in Niger; Simi Fubara (PDP) and Tonye Cole (Rivers); Akan Udofia (APC) and Umo Eno (PDP) in Akwa Ibom; Ovie Omo-Agege (APC) and Sheriff Oborevwori (PDP) in Delta; Bassey Out (APC) and Sandy Onor in Cross River, and Mustapha Lamido (PDP) and Umar Namadi (APC) in Jigawa.

11 incumbents seeking re-election

Eleven incumbent governors are contesting the gubernatorial polls for a possible return to power. Out of this figure, the APC has eight, while the PDP has three. The APC governors seeking for second term are Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman (Kwara) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa). The three serving PDP governors on the ballot are Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa). Sanwo-Olu of APC has the duo of Abdulazeez Adediran and Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour to contend with, while Abiodun of APC will battle Oladipupo Adebutu of PDP and Biyi Otegbeye of ADC. In Zamfara State, the battle is between Matawalle of APC and Dauda Lawal; Zulum of APC and Mohammed Jajari of PDP in Borno; Buni of APC and Sheriff Abdullahi of PDP in Yobe; Yahaya of APC and Abubakar Ali of PDP in Gombe; AbdulRahman of APC and Yahman Abdullahi of PDP in Kwara; Sule of APC and David Ombugadu of PDP in Nasarawa. Other incumbent governors in stiff battle against opposition are Makinde of PDP against Teslim Folarin of APC in Oyo; Mohammed of PDP against Sadique Abubakar of APC in Bauchi, and Fintiri of PDP against Aishatu Dahiru of APC in Adamawa.

Battle ground states

Whereas no political party or its candidate can be downplayed strength-wise, there is no doubt that some of states would be battlegrounds given the strength of the contending parties and their respective standard bearers. Among the battleground states include Lagos, Oyo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Gombe, Plateau and Nasarawa.

Three-horse race in Lagos

In Lagos, where Governor Sanwo-Olu will square up against Abdulazeez Adediran of the PDP and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of LP, the projection before now was that the incumbent would have an easy ride but the outcome of the presidential election has altered the calculation. In what appeared as the biggest upset in the presidential poll, Obi of LP defeated APC’s Tinubu by 582,454 votes against 572,606 votes. Lagos is the political base of Tinubu, who was governor of the state between 1999 and 2007. Though the President-elect won 11 local government areas in the state Obi won the overall votes in the state, with a landslide victory in nine councils with numerical strength. While analysts foresee a tough battle for the governorship of Lagos State given LP’s performance in the presidential election, the APC camp is however of the view that the task of governing the former federal capital is a herculean task and should not be left in the hands of inexperienced or those who want to experiment for the first time as that will create a huge setback. Those who hold this view maintained that unlike the other two contenders who will learn on the job if elected, the governor is going to consolidate on his numerous achievements in office so far, having successfully piloted the affairs of the state in the last four years.

PDP, APC neck and neck in Oyo

The governorship contest in Oyo is one to keenly watch given recent political developments in the state. Governor Seyi Makinde, who is the only one among his colleagues in the PDP G5 group seeking re-election threw his weight behind Tinubu of the APC in the presidential election, apparently to avoid being tagged a traitor by his kinsmen. But that political decision seems to be haunting him at the moment as the APC capitalised on his move to sweep the three senatorial seats in the states in the National Assembly elections. Besides that, some APC chieftains in the state are insisting that there was no agreement between them and Makinde, so they are not looking back in their support for the governorship candidate of their party – Teslim Folarin.

Three-horse race in Delta

The oil-rich Delta State has been under PDP control since 1999 but the APC and LP are fast gaining ground given their respective performance in the state in the February 25 presidential election. Against all odds, LP’s candidate, Obi, won the presidential election in Delta even when the PDP fielded state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as its vice presidential candidate. The LP candidate polled 341,866 votes against PDP’s 161,600 votes, while APC had 90,183 votes. In the National Assembly elections, APC secured two senatorial seats, while PDP gone. It is against this backdrop that many believe that the governorship contest of the state is open and that any of the three major contenders – Sheriff Oborevwori (PDP), Ovie Omo-Agege (APC) and Ken Pela (LP) – stands a chance of winning the poll.

Plateau’s proxy battle

In Plateau State, the governorship election is a proxy battle between Governor Simon Lalong and his predecessors, Jonah Jang and Joshua Dariye. Lalong, who lost his senatorial bid, is backing Dr. Yilwatda Nentawe to succeed him as the next governor of the state, while Dariye is rooting for his former commissioner for Information, Dr. Patrick Dakum, who is the gubernatorial candidate of LP. Jang, on his part, is believed to be standing strong to ensure that he delivers a former Secretary of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Caleb Mutfwang, as the next governor of the state on the platform of the PDP. Interestingly, the three candidates hail from Plateau Central Senatorial District, where Lalong’s successor is expected to emerge from.

APGA, LP, APC poised to unseat PDP

In Abia, where Governor Ikpeazu succeeded in anointing his former Chief of Staff, Okey Ahiwe, as the party’s governorship candidate after the death of his first choice, Prof. Uche Ikonne, the stage is set for an epic battle with the candidate of the ruling party and the main opposition parties. APGA has Prof. Gregory Ibe as its standard bearer, while LP is fielding a former governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Otti. The APC, on its part, has Chief Ikechi Emenike as its candidate. Besides the trio, there is also Mascot Orji Kalu of Action Peoples Party (APP) and Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor of Young Progressive Party (YPP), who are giving the candidates of the leading party a run for theor money. Ikpeazu, who lost his Senate bid, will sure sweat to deliver his anointed candidate going by the outcome of the February 25 elections, in which LP won the presidential poll in the state a senatorial seat, while APC and APGA shared the other two seats.

Odds fvour LP in Enugu

Although nothing could be foreclosed in politics, the odds clearly favour the candidate of LP, Chijioke Edoga in the Enugu governorship election given the twist in the fortunes of the PDP in the state. Besides Ugwuanyi’s loss in the senatorial election, the expulsion of his political godfather and a former governor of the state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) over anti-party activities, seems to worsened the plight of the party in the state.

Nnamani, who is the senator representing Enugu East at the National Assembly on the platform of the PDP and seeking re-election was vocal in his support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, against the candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar. Ugwuanyi and the governorship of the candidate in the state, Peter Mba, belong to the Ebeano political family headed by Nnamani and which has held sway in the south eastern state since 1999.

NNPP upbeat in Kano

Another interesting state to watch is Kano, where former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso- led NNPP confirmed its superiority over the APC and PDP in the presidential and National Assembly elections. While Abba Yusuf, who is flying NNPP’s flag in the gubernatorial election, is backed by Kwankwaso, Sadiq Aminu Wali of the PDP enjoys the support of another former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The incumbent governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on his part, is rooting for his deputy, Nasir Gawuna, who is the standard bearer of the APC. The Kano governorship election is another battle of an incumbent and his predecessors like the Plateau scenario.

Like this: Like Loading...