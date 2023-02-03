News Top Stories

General election, census critical to Nigeria’s destiny –PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Kaduna State chapter, has said the February 25 – March 11 general election is critical to the destiny of the country, seeking God’s intervention. Clerics from the state, who gathered at the Elders at the Gate Conference, tagged: “Oh Land, Hear the Word of the Lord”, urged a peaceful election and census.

The organisers said the event, at the HouseHold of Love Church in Kaduna, was organised for the church to step in because Nigeria is at a crossroads in making major decisions that will affect the destiny and the future of the country. The PFN Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh said the election is very important to them as watchmen in the land, hence their coming together to seek God’s intervention. He said: “The coming election and the census are critical to the destiny of the country. We’re here to task our people to fully participate in the two events in order to get it right.

“The country must get it right this time around by voting credible people with the fear of God that will heal our land and move forward. “We’re also calling on the elders of the church to step in and speak over the land so that the will of God will prevail over people. So that persons with personal ambition not to use other powers to play over the minds of the people. “

He added: “The future of the country today is bleak, that was why I brought elders of the church across the state to make a decree concerning the election for God’s intervention.” While commenting on the census, he said the country must have the correct data in terms of learning and government execution of projects. “Over the years figures are over bloated in some areas while others are very low and the people could not get their own benefit from the Federal level,” Egoh maintained. He reiterated that the National Population Commission (NPC) must get the population of every region right in order to know the areas that require government intervention.

 

