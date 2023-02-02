General election, census critical to Nigeria’s destiny, says PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Kaduna State chapter, has said the February 25 – March 11 general election is critical to the destiny of the country, seeking God’s intervention.

Clerics from the state, who gathered at the ‘Elders at the Gate Conference,’ tagged: “Oh Land, Hear the Word of the Lord” on Thursday, urged a peaceful election and census.

The organisers said the event, at the HouseHold of Love Church in Kaduna, was organised for the church to step in because Nigeria is at a crossroads in making major decisions that will affect the destiny and the future of the country.

The PFN Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh said the election is very important to them as watchmen in the land, hence their coming together to seek God’s intervention.

