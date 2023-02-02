News

General election, census critical to Nigeria’s destiny, says PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Kaduna State chapter, has said the February 25 – March 11 general election is critical to the destiny of the country, seeking God’s intervention.

Clerics from the state, who gathered at the ‘Elders at the Gate Conference,’ tagged: “Oh Land, Hear the Word of the Lord” on Thursday, urged a peaceful election and census.

The organisers said the event, at the HouseHold of Love Church in Kaduna, was organised for the church to step in because Nigeria is at a crossroads in making major decisions that will affect the destiny and the future of the country.

The PFN Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh said the election is very important to them as watchmen in the land, hence their coming together to seek God’s intervention.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

War of Spokesmen: Onoh chides Dino Melaye over attack on Keyamo

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Campaigner in the South East, Dr. Josef Onoh has lampooned the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Senator Dino Melaye over his tirade on the spokesman of the BAT campaign council, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN). Both presidential spokesmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Keyamo, and that […]
News Top Stories

Ekweremadu: Ex-minister bemoans FG’s indifference

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

Ex-Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Alhaji Buhari Bala has decried Nigeria’s approach to former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu’s travail in the United Kingdom.   Ekweremadu, alongside his wife Beatrice, is in detention facing charges linked to an alleged organ-harvesting plot. Prosecutors claimed the couple brought a 21-year-old man from Nigeria, planning to have […]
News

A’Ibom registers 2,000 hoteliers, trains managers

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has reiterated commitmenttotrainhotelmanagers, even as the government registered over 2,000 hotels across the state in order to ensure safety of tourists and othercustomersinhospitality business across the state. While disclosing this yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, during a two-day conference, tagged: “Hotel Managers Conference 2021,” which was organised by a Lagos-based […]

