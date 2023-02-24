General Election: DSS vows to deny troublemakers freedom of action

Ahead of tomorrow’s presidential/ National Assembly election, the Department of State Services (DSS) has vowed to deny troublemakers, including terrorists and other subversive elements, freedom of action.

secret service disclosed that it will be firm and

courageous, thereby implementing to the letter an earlier directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Spokesperson for the intelligence agency, Dr Peter Afunanya, gave the undertaking, yesterday, at a joint security press briefing on the 2023 general election. While admonishing the citizenry to be patriotic and law-abiding, the image-maker stressed the compelling need for the sustainability of democracy and national cohesion.

His words: “The DSS assures of its commitment to a peaceful exercise. It pledges its neutrality, professionalism and good conduct of its personnel to the democratic process. It will continue to discharge its mandate of disseminating timely, actionable and proactive intelligence necessary for tactical, operational and strategic decisions even beyond the elections.

“Also, it will partner with other sister security and law enforcement agencies; all levels and arms of government and, indeed, all stakeholders, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) andrelevantnongovernmental and Civil Society Organisations to ensure a hitch-free electoral exercise. “In this regard, we call on all citizens and residents to be law-abiding before, during and after the elections. Eligible voters are enjoined to cast their votes without any form of violence and also maintain the peace after that.

“In discharging its mandate, the DSS will be fair, objective, transparent and accountable, but like the President has directed, “firm and courageous.” “It will abide by the rule of law and comply with the tenets of democracy. The Service will be decisive in the implementation of its responsibilities and this will be done without let or hindrance.” To the media, he assured: “The Service recognises you as partners in nation-building.

We wish to advise that deliberate effort is made to shun fake or misleading news. Unverified and unsubstantiated newscouldcauseharmtothe election and its outcomes. Fake news could also incite violence. Consequently, you should exercise restraint in the news you may wish to publish or relay.”

