General Election: Insecurity, violence may lead to crisis, Stakeholders warn

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

As the 2023 elections draw closer, stakeholders have warned that the rising insecurity and violence in some parts of the country poses grave threat to the smooth conduct of the electoral process, which might lead to a constitutional crisis if not addressed. Speaking at the Second SeminaronElectionSecurity organised by the European Union – Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN), yesterday, inAbuja, thestakeholdersforeseean inconclusive election should the current trend of violence continue against citizens, infrastructure, and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some states.

A former INEC director, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, in a paper entitled, “Analysis of the legal consequences and impact of insecurity on the 2023 elections,” noted that although insecurity has always been an issue of concern in elections in Nigeria, it was of even greater concern in 2023 due to how pervasive and widespread it was affecting all geo-political zones, with swathes of the country under thecontrolof non-stateactors. Accordingtohim, afurther complication was its diverse and multi-faceted nature; varying from insurrection, terrorism, separatist agitations, banditry and farmer/ herdsmen clashes, to ethnic and religious tensions” His words: “The spectre of elections not being held in many parts of the country due to insecurity or leading to many cancelled or inconclusive elections is real and if not properly dealt with may lead to constitutional crisis that couldpresentacleardangerto Nigeria’sdemocracy, especiallygivenitshistoryof flawedor questionable elections.

“Therefore, the escalation of violence and insecurity poses a serious threat not only to the smooth conduct of the elections and the electoral process.” Prof Adele Jinadu who spokeonthe”FrameworkFor Election Security In Nigeria,” noted that since 1951 the conduct of election has portrayed electoral politics as a continuation of war by other means, adding that it was a zero-sum game with high premium placed on the deadly violent intensity of the struggle to capture political power. On her part, Director, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Ms Idayat Hassan, revealed that in the first nine months of 2022, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) observed163 politicallyrelated conflicts leading to 44 deaths across 30 states through increasing attacks across the geopolitical zones on parties’ secretariats, including clashes and abductions and kidnapping of party officials. She said disinformation was a significant enabler of election-related violence in Nigeria.

 

