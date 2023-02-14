News

General Election: Police get 159,094 AK47 rifles, APCs, bullet-proof vests, other assets

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Ahead of the general election slated for February 25 and March 11 respectively, the Police have taken delivery of critical operational assets, “procured within the Special Presidential Intervention funds” for the force. Among the 159,094 operational platforms that will be deployed for effective policing of the forthcoming polls are: General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs); Stun Guns and AK47 rifles, Long/ Short Range Tear Gas Cell, Bullet-proof Vests, Pick-Up Patrol Vans and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, who made the disclosure, yesterday, atthecommissioning of the platforms inAbuja by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the development will help the Force to stabilise the security space before, during and after the elections.

The police chief stated: “The assets assembled here were procured as part of the broad strategic plan of the Force towards stabilising the security space before, during and after the 2023 general election and for purposes of enhancing the capacity of the Nigeria Police to manage civil disorder in line with acceptable national legal framework and global law enforcement protocols.

“Assembled here for Mr President’s commissioning are critical operational assets comprising 88 Pick-Up Patrol Vans; 21 Armoured Personnel Carriers; 9 Prado Jeeps; 1 Coaster bus; 10 Water Cannon trucks; 2 Rapid Razor Security Wires Dispensing trucks; 9,607 Bulletproof vests/Plates; 2,055 Ballistic helmets; 140,571 Long/ Short Range Tear Gas Cell; 1,248 Anti-Riot helmets; 3,000 Hand Grenades; 30 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs); 1,502 Stun Guns and AK47 rifles with assorted calibres of live ammunition; 300 HP Desktop computers; 250 HP Laptop computers; 150 2 Gubabi Fire Proof Safe; 100 Dragon Fire Proof Safe, and 150 individual filling cabinets.

” According to him, the acquisition of these items was to demonstrate the determination of the Force leadership to advance Mr President’s commitment to a reformed, modernised, fully-equipped, Police Force that is re-oriented to the virtues of professionalism, operational efficiency and best international practices. In his remarks, the Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Muhammad Dingyadi, assured that the equipment will ensure a secure, free and credible electoral process, adding: “Indeed, with this focus and the on-going operational assets procurement effort, I am confident that the Nigeria Police, as the lead agency in the election security process, has been positioned well enough to police the electoral process.”

 

Our Reporters

