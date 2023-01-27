News Top Stories

General Election: We’ll deal with ‘unwanted behaviour’ – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared its readiness tosupportcivilauthorityduring theforthcoming elections, warningthatactionsinimical toasuccessfulexercisewillbe dealt with decisively. Directorof Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the position of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) known, yesterday, at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja. While recognising the Police as the lead agency in election security management, themilitaryoperation’s spokesperson assured that the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, as well as Nigerian Air Force – the three Services that constitute the AFN – will be fully mobilised, in line with their constitutional mandate to provideaidtocivilauthority. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is on standby for the general elections; there is no cause for concern.

“The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has stated this on several occasions; we will remain apolitical, but will deal decisivelywithanyunwanted behaviour. “Officially, the police are the lead agency as far as election matters are concerned; they are the ones that have the mandate. “The Army Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will continue to play a supportive role.

We are on standby. The code of conduct of elections and rule of engagement for the election has beendistributedtoourtroops. “I can assure you that any unwanted behaviour during the elections will be dealt with decisively. We are witnesses to previous elections how tensions were high and elections came and went and nothing happened,” the twostar general said. Headded: “I canassureyou that the 2023 election will not be different. Let us be positive aboutthiscountry. Wehaveto be positive that nothing is going to happen and nothing is going to happen.” Speaking on the tragic incidents that occurred in Nasarawa, and Niger states respectively, Danmadami said: “Concerning what happenedinNiger, andNasarawa states, we are not going to say anything. As I said earlier, operations are being carried out in different parts of the country every day. “We don’t want to discuss issues with anybody. The governors of Nasarawa and Benue states have spoken on the issue, and we are not going to join issues with anybody.”

 

