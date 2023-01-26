General Election: We’ll deal with ‘unwanted behaviour’ – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared its readiness to support civil authority during the forthcoming elections, warning that actions inimical to a successful exercise will be dealt with decisively.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the position of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) known, Thursday, at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja.

While recognising the Police as the lead agency in election security management, the military operation’s spokesperson assured that the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, as well as Nigerian Air Force – the three Services that constitute the AFN – will be fully mobilised, in line with their constitutional mandate to provide aid to civil authority.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is on standby for the general elections; there is no cause for concern.

“The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has stated this on several occasions; we will remain apolitical, but will deal decisively with any unwanted behaviour.”

