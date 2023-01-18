General Election: We’re good to go, done our deployments –FHQ

The Police Force Headquarters, yesterday, said deployment of personnel and equipment to guarantee a free, fair and violence-freegeneralelection, havebeenemplaced, adding, “We are good to go!” Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure during an appearance on Your View – a morningprogrammeonTelevision Continental(TVC)- notedthat arrangements have been put in place for the movement of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) materials across the 36 states of the FederationandtheFederal Capital Territory (FCT). He added that an “operational order” to guide officers and personnel on election duty, was ready.

It could be recalled that INEC, in its election schedule, fixedthepresidentialand National Assembly elections for February 25 and slated March 11 for governorship andHouseof Assemblypolls. Reacting to attacks on facilities of the electoral umpire in some states, Adejobi said: “We will always put in our efforts to make sure we continue to decimate the activities of these (criminal) elements.

“They always want to come out and test our ability. They always want to come out and create fears and panic in the land so that they will paint a picture as if Nigeria is not safeforus tohave ourelections. But, we are still saying andstressing now, thatweare good to go for 2023 elections. “We have done all we should do.

We have done de-ployment to that effect. We have our operational order. “We have incorporated all relevant security agencies: themilitary, andalltheFederalGovernmentagencies, who are members of Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).” On the place of state-run/ local security outfits within the election security equation, the Police said none will be contemplated for the exercise. “And, let me quickly repeat again that those quasisecurity outfits of various states and local governments and communities, are not going to be part of election security management in 2023 general elections.

“So, letmequicklyremind them again. So, we are working withalltheseagencies; we have done our deployments to all INEC facilities,” the FPRO said. We have made arrangements for proper movement of materials, when necessary. “Don’t forget we are to provide security for INEC officials, including Corps membersthatwillbeused(as ad hoc staff) we are to protect observers: either domestic observers, or international observers.

“We are to protect even journalists; some of you that will be going out to monitor elections. We are to protect you. So, we have a lot to do, and we have taken care of these deployments for all these assignments we have ahead of us. “So, with what we have on ground, and with the present procurement of some state-of-the art equipment (Armoured Personnel Carriers, drones, water cannons, teargas, body armours), I think we are good to go with the level we are.” Continuing, he noted: “The intelligence community is ready, the operational outfits of all agencies, we are ready to go. “So, we don’t want Nigerianstobeinfear, wedon’twant them to panic. It’s just the test fromthesenon-stateactorsto create fears in the land. But, we assure them: when we get to the bridge, we shall cross the bridge.”

