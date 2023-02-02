General Election: Worries as violence heightens

Ahead of the 2023 general election, ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays the growing political violence, attacks and harassment of political opponents across states and the danger it portends for the country

There is no doubt that despite the fact that the political parties and their candidates have signed peace accords and committing themselves to peaceful conduct before, during and after the 2023 general election, they are struggling to control their supporters across the country as attacks and harassment of opponents seem to be on the increase across the states of the federation. Although, no death has been recorded as a result of the attacks many people have been hospitalised with different degrees of injury. The attacks and harassments are not limited to any political party or presidential candidate of any party.

It is across the campaign trains of the three major presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party. The attacks are also affecting the campaigns of the governorship candidates. While efforts by the National Peace Committee have been widely commended over the years for what it has achieved, there are suggestions by political watchers that the commitment to peaceful and issue-based campaigns should resonate beyond chairmen of parties and presidential candidates. The call followed experiences and incidents in the past, where people simply signed the peace accord but failed to abide by its letter and spirit. The argument is that in spite of the efforts put together since 2015, only little has been achieved and only on the surface.

For example, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reported that in 2015 a total of 61 incidences of election violence in 22 states in which at least 58 people were killed in different parts of the six geopolitical zones. Perhaps, because the situation did not improve, the peace committee became more specific four years later.

Recent elections conducted across country show an upsurge in the number of electoral violence and killings since 2015 as a result of non-adherence and lack of genuine commitment on the side of political actors and critical stakeholders, including the judiciary which has also been indicted through several conflicting rulings.

Similarly, an estimated 626 persons were killed across Nigeria in the six months between the start of the election campaign and the commencement of the general and supplementary elections, the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (NCSSR) reported. The report, which was contained in NCSSR final report on the 2019 general election, showed that the number increased compared to the 106 killed in the 2015 general election.

The organization, which listed the number of deaths in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country, stated: “Situation Room is deeply worried about the spike in politically motivated killings in the period leading up to the elections.

At least, 626 people were said to have been killed between the start of the campaign in October 2018 and the final election in March 2019.” With the trends from recent elections and attacks and harassment growing across the country, there is concern that the 2023 election might record violence over the tribal and religious undertone playing out in the election. For instance, on Saturday, January 28, the presidential campaign rally of the APC in Zamfara State was attacked by party supporters, who attended the rally. The crisis started when the crowd broke the barricades before the presidential candidate of the party, Aswiju Bola Tinubu, addressed them.

This forced Tinubu and the organisers to end the rally abruptly with supporters rushing to the podium. Likewise, on Monday, January 23, Tinubu’s campaign rally was attacked in Bauchi State when the party supporters disconnected the public address system at the Bauchi Stadium. The crisis started soon after the rally commenced, the audio system abruptly stopped working and all efforts to get it up and running failed. After a long wait, President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu left the venue without addressing supporters of the party. Also on Saturday, January 28, hoodlums attacked the Presidential Campaign Committee office of the APC in Ilesa, Osun State.

The spokesperson for the APC PCC in the state, Remi Omowaiye, said that hoodlums, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, invaded the office around 9 a.m, shooting sporadically. Omowaiye said campaign billboards of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, were destroyed. He also said the CCTV cameras installed outside the building and windows of the building were broken, while solar panels mounted within the building were also destroyed. “There has been tension since the judgement (Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal) was declared. But today, one of the thugs who attacked me in the market last year led the thugs back to our office. They vandalised our office.

They destroyed cameras and solar panels in the office. They could not gain access to the office because we had erected a burglary, so they were only able to break the window glass and also destroy the solar and camera within the office,” he said. Omowaiye alleged that the attack was carried out by members of the PDP. “The attack was carried out by members of the PDP, people saw them when they were passing and we have some other videos that we are going to make available to security operatives,” he said. He added that the incident was reported to the police and the security officers visited the scene for inspection.

“Imme-diately it happened, I called the police, the DPO of state division immediately mobilized his team to the place but by the time they arrived at the office, those hoodlums had already left,” he said. Apart from Tinubu, the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was also attacked in Katsina State on January 24 by some suspected political thugs. The Obi’s campaign team that confirmed the attack said the hoodlums pelted the presidential campaign convoy with stones. The head of media of Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, said the attack on Obi and his campaign team was planned by desperate politicians in the state.

“Our candidate had met with women in a town hall and then held a hugely successful Rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium. However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his driver’s side causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Mr. Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt. Subsequently, another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew,” he said. According to him, the two incidents taken together make the team suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate politicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the North-West in their pockets but are now shocked by the show of force of the “Obidient movement” in the region.

While commending the people of Katsina who came out en masse to support their campaign, Onifade urged se-curity agencies to investigate the attacks to forestall future occurrences. Also, the campaign team of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, was attacked in Ogun State on January 18, while on its way out of the state and about 150 meters away from the rally venue. Some suspected hoodlums petted the convoy with stones, including denting some of the vehicles in convoy and shattering a side mirror of one of the security vehicles.

Gunshots were also heard as the security operatives tried to clear the way for safe passage while hoodlums stepped up the stones attack on the departing convoy. A trending video showed that the incident occurred around the St. Peters Cathedral area of Ake. Apart from the attacks on the presidential candidates, some governorship candidates and political opponents in states are under harassment. From Ebonyi to Osun, Borno, Abia and Lagos, among others are under intense attacks by the ruling parties in the states.

For instance, in Lagos State, the governorship candidate of PDP, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, raised the alarm over calculated efforts by the ruling party in the state to prevent him from campaigning. Speaking during a press conference at the weekend, Jandor called on President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the attacks.

He said the attacks started last year, when those commissioned to produce billboards for his campaign returned his money and his posters were destroyed in strategic areas of the state. Jandor said the attacks started last year, when those commissioned to produce billboards for his campaign returned his money and his posters destroyed in strategic areas of the state. He recalled how he started a campaign tour of the 245 wards in the state on October 19, 2022, revealing that 192 wards have been visited so far, but that his team has suffered several attacks from the agents of the ruling APC. He said: “We started with Alimosho area before moving to Badagry.

We visited the riverine areas in Badagry on the first day of the visit, but on the second day, when we visited the other side, we were attacked by the hoodlums of the APC. We thought the governor, who is the Chief Security Officer of the state, would address the matter, but this was not to be. “Similarly, during our visit to the Agege area on January 21, 2023, our team was attacked. We reported the matter to the police. This also happened in the Kosofe area of the state a few days ago. What they do is tell the people that want to receive us not to do so.

They attacked our deputy governorship candidate, Ms. Funke Akindele, when she went to the Fruits Market in Kosofe on our first day there. “On the second day, January 25, they attacked us in the Oworonsoki area. I called the state commissioner of Police and told him I would go in no matter what happened. Many of our people were wounded in the process. We went to Surulere the next day, but I was called by 2.am before we visited that thugs were already around. We still went there and on Friday, as I was praying in the mosque being Jumat, they were calling my name that they wanted to attack me and some of my people were wounded in the process.

“Our campaign vehicles were destroyed and they also destroyed our offices there. But the APC members are turning and twisting that they were at- CONTINUED FROM PAGE9 tacked by our people. Despite what they are doing, we will continue to go ahead with our campaign.” One of the PDP supporters from the Iponri area of the state, Mrs. Aduke Akinde, narrated how some thugs went to a place at night with suspected thugs and started searching for the house of the PDP chairman in the area. She stated that by 4.am they arrived with four vehicles and two tricycles with thugs and destroyed the chairs and canopies they had arranged to receive the Jandor campaign team.

The PDP Ward chairman in Kosofe Local Government, Mrs Titilayo Adetayo, who was also present, narrated how they were confronted by thugs when they were trying to receive the Jandor Campaign team into the area. She said she was nearly killed by the thugs, adding that when she visited the DPO of the police station in the area with some of the wounded members of the party in the area, they were arrested by the police but that was later released. Apart from Lagos, on January 14, gunmen numbering about 50 attacked the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, in his country home at Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State. Ugochinyere’s uncle, Ikeagwuonu, was shot dead and several others were fatally wounded in the attack.

The yet-to-be-identified gunmen arrived at Ugochinyere’s residence in a Gestapo style and started shooting sporadically at anything in sight, a development which forced people to run helter-skelter. In a terse message he sent out to human rights groups and his social media handles, he wrote: “Emergency. We need help in Akokwa. We are under attack in my house in Akokwa. They surrounded it and opened fire. We are under attack, help.” Also in Imo State, a former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, was attacked by unknown gunmen on January 2. This led to the death of four police officers, while Ohakim escaped death by whiskers.

The gunmen were said to have targeted the former governor but were not so lucky on their target but they succeeded in hitting the security vehicle in the convoy of the ex-governor, who was said to be with two of his children. Similarly, a magistrate court in Owerri and a high court in Orlu areas of Imo state were set ablaze by gunmen within the space of 24 hours in December 2022. This is as gunmen killed Christopher Eleghu, the candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Onuimo constituency of the state. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Owerri, the Imo State capital was also attacked in December last year. In Ebonyi, the state Police Command said three persons lost their lives during a clash at Ekoli Edda community in Afikpo South Local Government Area in December.

Among those killed was a 39-yearold youth leader in the community, Eseni Kalu Egwu, a younger brother to the state Chairman of the ruling APC, Eme Orji, and an Inspector of Police attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU). Orji and the inspector were allegedly eliminated in a reprisal attack over the killing of the community leader. The state Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Chris Anyanwu said the incident saw irate youths equally setting ablaze a house belonging to the state APC chairman. Also razed were a Toyota Hilux van and a Toyota SIENNA space bus belonging to the Police Command’s Tactical team.

He said the police were presently investigating a case of murder and malicious damages to government properties and individuals resulting from an apparent struggle for supremacy and who controls the area politically among two notable political stalwarts in Ekoli-Edda, Afikpo South LGA of the state.

His words: “At about 1630hrs of 26/12/2022, a day popularly known as ‘Boxing Day’, a distress call was received that sporadic shootings and killings were going on at Ekoli-Edda between Ebubeagu operatives who accompanied their boss, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, the state’s APC Chairman, and another group of men purported to be loyalists to the immediate past Council Chairman, Hon. Chima Eni, who is also the APC flag-bearer for House of Representatives in the area. “The two political gladiators in the middle of the whole imbroglio have been placed on protective custody to douse the tension in the area, while a scrupulous investigation has been activated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCIID here in Ebonyi State.”

As a result of this development, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Buhari to direct the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate reported attacks on the presidential candidates and other cases of election-related intimidation, harassment and violence across the country.

In a letter dated January 28, 2023 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said escalating cases of election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence are fundamentally inconsistent with the principle of free and fair elections. According to SERAP, investigating and prosecuting these cases, and bringing perpetrators to justice would stop further violence, facilitate free and fair elections, and encourage Nigerians to freely exercise their right to vote.

“The Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the Electoral Act, and the country’s international human rights obligations recognize as fundamental the right to participate in one’s government, and the free and fair elections that implement it. “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest. Election-related intimidation, harassment and violence are grave violations of the rights of Nigerians to participate in the democratic process and free and fair elections as well as a range of other human rights.

“Free and fair elections mean elections conducted under conditions that enable voters to cast their votes as they wish purely on their own accord without any threats, intimidation, harassment or violence before, during and after elections. Free and fair elections are indispensable for the success of any democracy. But free and fair elections cannot take place in an environment characterised by recurring cases of election-related intimidation, harassment and violence. Fairness means providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment for all the contending parties to present their cases to the public which, in turn, may make a free choice.

“In a political climate of suppression of opposition parties’ campaigns and other election-related intimidation, harassment and violence, the electorate will not feel free to exercise their right to vote. SERAP is concerned about the growing impunity for election-related intimidation, harassment and violence. Acting swiftly to address the brazen impunity for election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence would also send a strong message to politicians and non-state actors that your government would not tolerate any action that would undermine the people’s right to free and fair elections.” With the growing trend across the states, Nigerians are hopeful that the security agencies will address the concerns before the February 25 presidential election.

