General Elections and three golden events in Nigeria

Naturally, the start of the election sequence next month has dominated headlines, and also the topic on the lips of millions of Nigerians, as debates rage around the possible winners, and losers in the poll, which is very crucial in showing the direction the nation will be headed at the end of the tenure of the present All Progressives Congress (APC)- led government, headed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Almost eight years ago, they came into power with so much goodwill, seen as the administration to stem the perceived drift under the 16-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

I’m not sure how many of the 15,424,921 Nigerians, who decided to cast their votes in favour of the former military head of state, which ensured that for the first time in Nigeria a sitting government was democratically removed, are truly happy with how things have panned out, since they made their choice in 2015. The indices are there for all to see – a litre of petrol was N87 back then, but is now N169 (official price) and anywhere between N230 – N250 in most stations selling the product in this time of scarcity; the dollar was hovering around N197 but is now N423 at the official market but roughly N750 at the parallel market.

In 2015, a bag of imported rice sold for between N8, 000 and N10, 000, but now locally produced rice ranges from N25, 000 to N31, 500, while its foreign version is between N35, 000 to N40, 000. The financial situation of many has now gone South, with millions struggling to not only keep body and soul together but also meet other basic needs like school fees, rent, medicals and the like.

In the area of security, the situation now is direr than when the APC came into power. Back then, it was largely limited to the North East, and was mainly the activities of Boko Haram, but has now spread across the nation with kidnapping and general lawlessness currently the order of the day, While millions have been displaced by the Boko Haram militancy, many others are living in constant fear of their safety – fol-lowing the failure of the government to fulfil its number one constitutional function, which is the safety of lives and property of its citizens.

This is why this year’s poll is undoubtedly not only the most important event of this year, but also the next four years, which is the lifespan of each election circle. However, this piece is not about the election but about three prominent events that have taken place in the history of the ‘Giant of Africa’ and which celebrate their golden jubilees this year. The first took place last Sunday some 50 years ago on January 1, 1973, to be precise, which was the birth of a new legal tender called the naira.

The new legal tender, whose name was said to have been coined by then Federal Commissioner for Finance (now called Minister of Finance) Obafemi Awolowo, during the military regime, ensured the change from the metric to the decimal system. It also meant petrol metres were also changed from gallons to litres, and so on. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) back then said the decision was also borne out of a need to adopt a truly national currency, and to replace the imperial system which was inherited from the British colonial administration. The pounds and shillings were changed to naira and kobo, and four denominations were issued – 50 kobo, N1, N5, and N10.

Consequently, the major unit of currency, which used to be £1 ceased to exist and the N1 — which was equivalent to 10 shillings — became the major unit. Also, the minor unit was called the kobo — a hundred of which made N1. Then the highest denomination we had was N10! According to the CBN, the N20 note (the ‘Muri’) was introduced on February 11, 1977, as the highest denomination at the time as a result of the growth of the economy, the preference for cash transactions, and the need for convenience. The banknote was the first in Nigeria to bear the portrait of a prominent Nigerian citizen, Murtala Muhammed, former Head of State.

“The note was issued on the first anniversary of his assassination as a fitting tribute to a most illustrious son of Nigeria,” the apex bank said. Lest we forget, the exchange rate in 1973 was roughly N2=£1/60k=$1. Sadly, 50 years of bad government, terrible mismanagement and massive corruption, have seen this crumble so much that we now need nearly N1000 for £1 now! I still vividly recall that when I travelled to the UK with two of my siblings in 1975, the N200 we took to the then Co-operative Bank on Marina, Lagos for our Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) gave us roughly £104. The N50 note denomination was added in 1991.

Furthermore, in response to the expansion in economic activities and to facilitate an efficient payment system, the N100, N200, N500 and N1, 000 banknotes were introduced in December 1999, November 2000, April 2001, and October 2005, respectively. The second major event to have taken place some five decades ago in the country was the 2nd All-African Games, which ran from January 7, 1973, to January 18 at the National Stadium, Lagos. Incidentally, the second edition was actually awarded to Mali in 1969, but a military coup forced the cancellation of the Games.

Nigeria stepped in as host for the Games in 1971. Those Games were finally held in 1973 due to the Biafra War, which had just ended. In order to get the nation ready, the military administration of General Yakubu Gowon pulled out the stops splashing a then staggering N6 million to build ‘Sports City’ which was then the most modern multiport facility on the African continent, while more millions were spent on the Games Village in Surulere.

Thirty-five nations, up from the 29 that took part in the first games in 1965, in Brazzaville, Congo, showed up in Lagos with Nigeria still placing second behind Egypt on the final medals’ table with 18 gold medals to the North African nation’s 25. But this was not a problem for millions of football-crazy Nigerians after the then Green Eagles beat Guinea 2-0 on January 16 in the final played before 60,000 ecstatic National Stadium fans to win her first ever major football trophy. Sadly, once again poor management has meant that the once proud Sports City is now a pale shadow of itself having become rundown over the years although efforts are on to refurbish the complex.

However, the third major event to have taken place in 1973 will only clock 50 on April 2, and that is when Nigeria decided to end another handover from the colonial days by ditching the British-styled righthand drive to the left-hand drive. Of course, this came with its own teething problems with heightened crashes, and incidents as drivers and pedestrians struggled to come to terms with the new way of driving. All said and done, while the elections should rightly dominate the headlines, we should also not forget these activities – after all, 50 years in a people’s and nation’s life is a true milestone.

