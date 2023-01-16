News

General Elections: CDS’ Position Reassuring, Commendable -Group

Our Correspondent

 

A civil society group in defence of democracy, has commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, over his firm position on democratic governance, saying the development was reassuring.

Speaking, Sunday, at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Abuja, the four-star General had made a categorical statement to the effect that democracy has come to stay in the country.

“Let me say, democracy has come to stay. I mean, government of the people, by the people and for the people in Nigeria has come to stay.

“That is an assurance, and then of course for the elections, I am sure you know, that the police are on the lead.

“I have been discussing with the IG.

“We have also made contingencies, should we be required to give support to the police, as the election is conducted,” the CDS had said.

Responding, the group, Alliance for Protection of Democracy (APD), maintained that Irabor’s position was enough to allay fears on the forthcoming general elections.

In a statement on Monday by its Secretary, Bimb Salau, the group reminded the public that: “This is not the first time the CDS has

reiterated their support for the success of the elections.This is indeed commendable.

“This statement is a message to those who want to cause trouble that they will ‘land in hot soup’ by daring the resolve of the CDS and military to ensure democracy is sustained in Nigeria.

“Nigerians must support the AFN and other security agencies to ensure a peaceful general elections. We can’t afford to add to the current security challenges.

“We in APD commend the CDS and the AFN for unwavering disposition towards sustenance of democracy in our country. Without doubt, Gen. Irabor is showing the way forward positively for his troops.”

 

