General Elections In Nigeria: Preparatory stage draws to its end

The 2023 general elections are a very important moment for Nigerian history of democratic rule. Preparatory stage of the major political event does not only imply intense campaigning of the presidential candidates. The current government has a lot to do, to prepare and ensure the safe conduct of free elections.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has expressed optimism about the upcoming elections as the amendment to the Electoral Act was signed into law by Mr President last year and the INEC has been given ample opportunity and a great deal of latitude to introduce technology in the elections.

The officials believe that the introduction of BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) will ensuring that election fraud, manipulations are reduced to the barest minimum.

Attracting foreign specialists with extensive electoral experience is another practice that can help improve the conduct of elections. Seven-member delegation from the European Union (EU) Parliament arrives Nigeria next week. A team of EU Election Observation Mission for Nigeria 2023, consisting of Media Analyst, Inta Lasse and Social Media Analyst, Merek Mracka, has a goal to ascertain the media’s readiness for election coverage. The whole mission of 50 members will also be deployed across the country to monitor the forthcoming general elections.

Besides there are reports of white people of Eastern European appearance seen in key cities of Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Ibadan. They were witnessed contacting the representatives of certain media and official authorities, including those in charge of defense and security.

The pre-electoral period is a basis for safe and free elections that will make Nigeria move to a better future and be proud of our democratic system that is fair to all its citizens.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...