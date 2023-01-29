Faith

General elections: Nigeria needs fervent prayers – Pastor Olalusi

Founder and Senior Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, Land of Fulfillment, Lagos, Pastor Isaac Oluwatayo Olalusi, shares his thoughts on the need for divine intervention in Nigeria. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM brings excerpts

The high cost of living, insecurity, poverty and other issues have left some Nigerians battling with hopelessness. What is your view?

Nigeria at the moment needs serious prayers to overcome her security and other socio economic challenges because the country is disorganised and it is only God that can revive Nigeria. If you look at the situation of the country right now; it‘s not okay. Same way when you look at the whole world and when you listen to the news about happenings across the world – you will realise the situation of Nigeria is a simple one because God can intervene. When we call on God, He is going to answer us. He is going to solve the problems of Nigeria for us, I believe that. So, we have to pray very well because God Has a covenant with Nigeria – to make Nigeria a peaceful place, but there are some people in the country who do not want to repent. So, we have to pray that God changes their mind and help them change from their bad ways, which is something only prayer can do.

Is there a message that God has given you for Nigerians?

God led me to pray that the Lord has answered the prayers of Nigeria and each individual in the country. It is a general prayer point for Nigerians and Nigeria. As the world is going now, we know the world is not at peace and if you don’t have God or believe in God; such individual can do nothing; in truth we can do nothing outside of Christ.God said in the scriptures that no attack can be so strong to the point it will be stronger than God. So, there is nothing God does not know about, God knows about whatever happens to man. The leaders we have today are known to God. It is not that God is disciplining us for nothing. Now look at what is happening across the world; take Brazil for example; it’s the same thing. Israel and Palestine are also having their fair share of the crisis. What I know for sure is that God will return Nigeria back to the promised land and will bring to fulfill every promise about Nigeria, and all the situation we are facing now in Nigeria will be in the past in Jesus name.

What is your view on the coming general elections?

Currently we are praying that the elections will be held because the security situation in the country at the moment looks scary, but God says He will intervene. Let all servants of God intercede on behalf of Nigeria so that the elections will hold next month.

Keeping New Year’s resolutions seems to be a tough one for some, what strategies do you advise?

People cannot get a New Year resolution with the power of the flesh and hope to stand by it. It takes the supernatural for any man to abide by any decision. However, with constant fasting and prayers, new resolutions will be kept because there is nothing fasting and prayer cannot do.

This is the period many churches engage in prayers and fasts, what is the place of these exercises?

The 21 days vigil with fasting and prayers starting on February 6 by God’s grace for example is an annual programme of the church. We started about eight years ago, and this year ‘the Lord Has answered my prayer is our theme for the programme.’ The text for this year’s 21 days fasting and prayers is taken from 1st Samuel 1, 27.

Being an annual intervention event for believers, the 21-day prayer and fasting came as a revelation from God that we should observe it on a yearly basis. We have also invited several ministers of God for this year’s edition to help strengthen the faith of the people in the word of God. Also, the idea behind fasting and prayers is to help believers stand on their feet in faith because our God can never fail those who trust in Him. I would want individuals to exercise their faith and be steadfast. They must also realise that it is only God that solves man’s challenges, and that aside from God there is no one else. So, I will use this medium to encourage individuals to stand firm in the Lord and that they must ensure that their faith is deeply rooted in God. The promise and covenant of God on each and every one of us will come to fulfillment in Jesus name.

 

