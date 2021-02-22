General Electric picks president

The Managing Director of GE Gas Power System (GPS) Nigeria, Mohammed Mijindadi, has been appointed the President of General Electric Nigeria. Mijindadi has been with GE for the past 13 years in various capacities and regional leadership business roles.

He brings over 20 years of deep domain experience, as well as global and regional leadership expertise. A statement by the group explained that Mijindadi would focus on strengthening GE’s presence in Nigeria.

Also, the company added that Mijindadi would be tasked with building strong stakeholder relationships across power, healthcare, aviation and renewable energy sectors and supporting the businesses to develop and execute the market strategy.

The President of GE West & Central Africa, Jaime Morais, said: “We are privileged to have Mohammed take up the leadership of GE in Nigeria.

His track record of building and managing relationships as well as pushing to deliver business results will serve us well as we position to support our businesses for growth, transformation, and operational performance in such an important and high priority market.”

