Business

General Electric picks president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Managing Director of GE Gas Power System (GPS) Nigeria, Mohammed Mijindadi, has been appointed the President of General Electric Nigeria. Mijindadi has been with GE for the past 13 years in various capacities and regional leadership business roles.

 

He brings over 20 years of deep domain experience, as well as global and regional leadership expertise. A statement by the group explained that Mijindadi would focus on strengthening GE’s presence in Nigeria.

 

Also, the company added that Mijindadi would be tasked with building strong stakeholder relationships across power, healthcare, aviation and renewable energy sectors and supporting the businesses to develop and execute the market strategy.

 

The President of GE West & Central Africa, Jaime Morais, said: “We are privileged to have Mohammed take up the leadership of GE in Nigeria.

 

His track record of building and managing relationships as well as pushing to deliver business results will serve us well as we position to support our businesses for growth, transformation, and operational performance in such an important and high priority market.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Making capital market transaction friendly

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

High transaction fees constitute major impediment to market’s growth and development. Chris Ugwu writes         Besides the current rally, trading activities on the Nigerian stock Exchange (NSE) can be fairly considered to have been relatively sluggish, when considered within the context of and reaction to its drive for global competitiveness.     […]
Business

Parents, guardians advised on children, wards’ future

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, said it had created the Stanbic IBTC “Education Trust” (SET) scheme to help parents and guardians secure the future of their children and wards respectively.   In a press release, the organisation said: “SET is a convenient and flexible investment plan with long term […]
Business

Group seeks transparency in COVID-19 fund disbursement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the unending threat posed by Coronavirus to individuals and the economy, a civil society organization, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (TI-Nigeria), has called on the Federal Government to ensure transparent disbursement of funds collected to tackle the pandemic. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the CSO said since the outbreak started so […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica