General, ex-DSS chief condemn new police dress code

A retired Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has sent the approval of a new dress code for policewomen has the potential of causing “religious acrimony”.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, on Friday permitted policewomen to wear stud earrings and headscarves under their berets or peak caps while in uniform.

A statement by the acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The IGP noted that the Nigeria Police workforce has officers from every local government in the country with a variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds, and increased inclusion of female folk.

“This therefore brings the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the workplace for optimum output and professionalism.

“This has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversity management. Other countries that have adopted the same dress code include Canada, the United States, Sweden, Turkey, Australia and the United Kingdom, amongst others.” But Ejiofor warned that the issue has serious religious implications considering the fact that Nigeria is a secular nation.

He said: “It is strange to me because I don’t understand the rationale anyway. Because the hijab is religious, I don’t know what informed his (IGP) decision. “It has serious religious implications. You know Nigeria is a secular state; anything, people will read meaning to it. “So, I don’t know why hijab should be part of women’s police uniform. I am surprised; I am shocked because I don’t know what informed him in doing that.

“It is wrong because it is going to bring some religious acrimony within the force itself.” Also, a retired General, who spoke on condition of anonymity, condemned the new dress code. He said: “If they wear hijab now, what of those that are not Muslims? It’s not supposed to be so. It shows that we are moving towards.

“As a secular nation, I believe it is not proper, because the hijab is Islamic dress. Why can’t they allow our police to continue to dress the way we know it?

“What I am saying is that if it is what happens in other Islamic nations that means they want to copy that Islamic mode of dressing. At the same time, even if this is not what happened, why bring the hijab associated with the Islamic religion and Nigeria is a secular nation?

“Why not allow our police to remain what they have been. Why bring this mode now? So, I really do not fancy it as better development for me. It is not a good development in a secular nation.

“Did the National Assembly pass a law towards that? Did they agree to that effect? “The IGP cannot just come with an executive fiat and introduce such a thing; something that has to do with the Nigerian population, Nigerian unity, Nigerian psyche. And such a thing ought to be deliberated at the National Assembly.”

The ex-military chief added: “Can the executive all of a sudden introduce something like that, which has to do with the national psyche, without the approval of the parliament. So, this is the way I’m looking at it. “If it is not approved by parliament, to me it is illegal.

The police are more permeated into the Nigerian psyche; there is no nook and corner In Nigeria that police are not deployed. Soldiers may not be seen in every nook and corner, but police are seen everywhere.

“And it is a symbol of this country so such a thing ought to be deliberated by the National Assembly and if it is approved then it will be an overwhelming thing and we can now say ‘yes’, this (received) the approval of the National Assembly.

“At least the Nigerian populace would have heard everything about it that their own representatives at the National Assembly would approve of, but for the executive (police hierarchy) to just bring it and put it upon the people, it will look somehow.”

