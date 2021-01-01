Business

General hospital accredited to train doctors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Faculty Board of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria has accredited the Ilorin General Hospital to train resident doctors. According to a correspondence from the West African College of Physicians, it was accredited to train resident doctors in family medicine.

Report said the accreditation, which is the first in the history of the state’s premier general hospital, followed its fulfilment of several criteria such as relevant equipments needed for such postgraduate training.

In a letter dated December 10, 2020, the College Registrar, Dr Owoidoho Udofia, said the accreditation was based on the report of its accreditation visitation panel, which certified the programmes and facilities of the hospital for training residents in obstetrics and gynaecology. “Senate approved that your institution should awarded partial accreditation for two years to train 15 Resident Doctors; four Senior Residents and 11 Junior Residents with effect from 9th October 2020,” it reads. The accreditation for family medicine followed an assessment of the general hospital by the accreditation team of the West African College of Physicians.

“Sequel to the report of the accreditation team that visited your institution on the 5th October 2020, the Council on behalf of the West African College of Physicians, sitting on the 1st November 1, 2020, granted your institution temporary accreditation for two years to train residents 18 membership and nine fellowship,” according to a letter signed by the College’s Secretary General Dr Albert Akpalu and addressed to the CMD of the General Hospital. Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters, Professor Adekunle Dunmade, said the accreditation reflected the investments the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has made in the health sector, including in the General Hospital which is fast “regaining its old glory.”

“Before you can have a postgraduate College to say you are okay to train postgraduate doctors, you must have met some minimum standards and that is what we have met and that is why we have the accreditation to train postgraduate doctors in specialisation in family medicine and O&G. “It is not a small achievement, some teaching hospitals lose their accreditation if they fall short of the standards expected of them, so this is a great plus to this administration,” he said.

He said the hospital has been well-organised while new equipment has been provided to meet required standard. “Before now, you had to go to the central laboratory to do certain investigations but we now have side laboratories within the clinic. These are some of the yardsticks to monitor. Then the record system is now decentralised, among many other criteria already satisfied,” he noted. Dunmade said the administration had clearly raised the bar in the health sector, including resuscitating the labour Ward theatre of the General Hospital with anaesthetic machines, resuscitaire, multiparameter monitors, and oxygen concentrators — which were not available before. “A high dependency unit was established fitted with means of delivery of 100 per cent oxygen, multiparametre monitors, suction machines and two ICU beds; fetal assessment unit was set up with a cardiotocograph and a standby ultrasound machine within the maternity complex,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Binatone launches floor standing gas cooking range

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Global Appliances Nigeria Ltd marketing Binatone brand has launched four burners, floor standing gas cooker range in Nigeria.   The new range of Floor Standing Gas Cookers 50×50 cm in size having four burners are assembled at its new assembly plant in Lagos and comes in two variants of black and stainless-steel finish with an […]
Business

Confronting threats to oil prosperity

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf reports

    Recently, the Federal Government openly confirmed threat to the nation’s oil prosperity even as it also mulled a slash of 30 per cent cost on major contracts with a shaky conviction that the renewed efforts could help in mitigating effects of COVID-19. Adeola Yusuf reports   The Federal Government on Thursday officially confirmed […]
Business

Stability: Builders task FG on revival of steel industry

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Professional builders under the auspices of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) have called on the Federal Government to revive the nation’s multi-billion dollar steel industry for the production of standard iron materials. Such production, the builders said, should include steel inputs such as reinforcement and steel formworks for building construction.   Speaking with New […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica