News Top Stories

General IBB @ 80: Obasanjo, Saraki, others storm Minna

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Hundreds of people, including former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, on Tuesday stormed Minna to celebrate Nigeria’s former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida who clocked 80. Although visitors had started trooping into Minna, the Niger State capital, since last week, as early as 7 a.m., friends, associates and wellwishers still showed up at the house in solidarity with the celebrant.

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar was on ground to accompany former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who arrived at the hill-top mansion of General Babangida at about 10:15 a.m., in a convoy of over 20 vehicles. The list of dignitaries from all walks of life, who stormed the ancient city of Minna, include serving and former governors, serving and former ministers, serving and former National Assembly members, retired military officers and diplomats, captains of industries and host others.

Some notable dignitaries, who showed up, included Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and former governor of Kebbi State, Senator Ademu Alero. However, the heavy presence of both uniform policemen and plain clothed security agents at various entrances leading to the house deprived journalists, who had gathered at the gate as early as 7 a.m. only to be told three hours later by security men that their presence was not needed even at the gate. In fact the journalists, some of whom came from outside the state, were politely asked not to come close to the house, which had an inscription “Press not allowed” and placed right at the entrance, patiently waiting to catch a glimpse of whatever they could. Also disappointed were beggars, praise singers, political thugs, and a host of others who usually seize the opportunity of such VIP occasions to make ends meet. As at 1:00 pm, at least 15 private jets had touched down at the Minna airport; while vehicular traffic on the Minna-Suleja highway was unprecedented.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FCCPC arrests NPFL player for selling fake drugs in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Mr. Daniel Orji, a 23-yearold man from Lokpanta, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, has been arrested by Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) for faking eye drops and claiming it heals all kinds of eye problems. Orji, who said he was a footballer for Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia, and has […]
News

NSCDC, NIS to partner Delta on child rights law

Posted on Author Ola James

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have pledged their readiness to partner the Delta State Child Rights Implementation Committee on enforcement of the provisionsof theChildRightsLaw of 2009. This understanding was reached when members of the Committee paid advocacy visits to the two federal agenciestoseektheir collaboration towards enforcing the […]
News

FG flags off Umahia diagnostic centre

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) continued its intervention in the health sector yesterday with the inauguration of Umahia Diagnostic Centre, third in the series, a centre the Federal Government is banking on to change the face of health care system in the country. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica