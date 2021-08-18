General IBB @ 80: Obasanjo, Saraki, others storm Minna

Hundreds of people, including former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, on Tuesday stormed Minna to celebrate Nigeria’s former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida who clocked 80. Although visitors had started trooping into Minna, the Niger State capital, since last week, as early as 7 a.m., friends, associates and wellwishers still showed up at the house in solidarity with the celebrant.

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar was on ground to accompany former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who arrived at the hill-top mansion of General Babangida at about 10:15 a.m., in a convoy of over 20 vehicles. The list of dignitaries from all walks of life, who stormed the ancient city of Minna, include serving and former governors, serving and former ministers, serving and former National Assembly members, retired military officers and diplomats, captains of industries and host others.

Some notable dignitaries, who showed up, included Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and former governor of Kebbi State, Senator Ademu Alero. However, the heavy presence of both uniform policemen and plain clothed security agents at various entrances leading to the house deprived journalists, who had gathered at the gate as early as 7 a.m. only to be told three hours later by security men that their presence was not needed even at the gate. In fact the journalists, some of whom came from outside the state, were politely asked not to come close to the house, which had an inscription “Press not allowed” and placed right at the entrance, patiently waiting to catch a glimpse of whatever they could. Also disappointed were beggars, praise singers, political thugs, and a host of others who usually seize the opportunity of such VIP occasions to make ends meet. As at 1:00 pm, at least 15 private jets had touched down at the Minna airport; while vehicular traffic on the Minna-Suleja highway was unprecedented.

Like this: Like Loading...