General loses seniority over social media offences

A former Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, has suffered loss of seniority on his prestigious rank, after pleading guilty to a three-count charge bordering on use of social media, damage to service property and another.

The senior officer, who was posted for jurisdiction on July 20, was arraigned before a General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the Army Headquarters (AHQ) Garrison in Abuja, yesterday.

New Telegraph gathered that the two-star General, who was arraigned before the GCM, pleaded “guilty” shortly after the three counts were read to him. He was subsequently awarded the sentence of two years loss of seniority on the first count, even as he was awarded one year loss of seniority on the rank of Major General on each of the remaining two counts.

The sentences, according to informed sources, who pleaded anonymity, are to run concurrently. “The matter is concluded. He pleaded guilty to three counts. One borders on use of social media, the other is damage to service property.

He pleaded guilty to the three counts charge. He was awarded two years loss of seniority on the rank of Major General on one of the counts. “On the remaining two counts, he was awarded one year loss of seniority on the rank of Major General on each of the remaining two counts .

“All the sentences are to run concurrently,” the source said. Another source, who spoke under the same condition, explained that: “The award of sentence is not going to reduce his rank below Major General. No, it’s only loss of seniority on the same rank.

“He is going to retire as two-star full-fledged General of the Nigerian Army (NA)”. Nonetheless, the sentence is subject to confirmation by the Army Council.

Recall that sometime in March, a video of the ex- OPLD commander raising concerns about the nature of equipment available for troops prosecuting the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency war in the North-East theatre of operation had gone viral.

In the said video, which insiders said was meant to be a classified material, the two-star General had further explained how he led his troops to repel a major attack by suspected terrorist elements, notwithstanding the constraints.

Peeved by that action, the Army authorities had posted the senior officer for jurisdiction (trial) at the AHQ on July 20.

Like this: Like Loading...