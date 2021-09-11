GENERAL SURA TO PLATEAU RESIDENTS: Rise up, defend yourselves against bandits’ attacks

…says killers are not ghosts, must be fished out

Addressing Nigeria’s challenges demands justice, equity

Brigadier General John Sura (rtd.), who was at a time in charge of Training and Operations at the Force Headquarters, and a strong Member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this interview with MUSA PAM in Jos said innocent Nigerians defending themselves from danger or attacks is not only right but a constitutional right; he also spoke on insecurity in the country, and other topical issues. Excerpts…

What do you think should be the solution to the incessant attacks in Plateau State?

Insecurity is spreading like a wildfire in recent times in Nigeria; before now there had been several attacks on the Plateau but they were not as frequent as now. To get to the root causes of these attacks one will have to be realistic than being diplomatic by asking the questions no one is asking that needs to be asked for swift action. Questions such as: Are these attackers truly unknown gunmen? Can we categorically say we are not aware of their agenda? Can we claim ignorance of the sophisticated weaponry in their disposable? Should we believe they are invisible or ghosts since we have not heard of any arrests or counter attacks by security personnel after long hours of unleashing their acts of terror on the attacked communities? Are the security personnel rightly paying attention to details in the line of duty faithfully and professionally and yet these attacks persist without a counter attack? Well, if your answers are same as mine, then the only idea of utmost importance is to dive into swift action of proffering tactical answers to surmount these attacks through: the proactive effort of traditional rulers and community leaders to be responsible for organising and inspiring their people to take charge and stand guard in their communities.

Religious leaders must inspire and charge their followers towards positivity and peaceful coexistence. The state government must ensure to pursue a nationalistic course in their service to our land with love, courage and commitment that will birth the new Plateau of endless possibilities. The security personnel will have to deploy every weapon in their arsenal to prove their superiority and professionalism against the perpetrators of these demonic attacks. Dialogue is one of the most effective tools in peacemaking, but that is possible when the opponent is known, unlike in this case that the enemy seems to be a ghost.

Therefore, communities should be highly vigilant and ready to face any form of attack. I therefore submit that the following strategies could resolve/minimize security breaches: tactical and unbiased directives to security personnel to engage in uncompromising surveillance to counter any intention or act of terror. Immediately convoke a traditional and community leaders’ meeting to direct them to maintain law and order, and to strategise and unite to take absolute control of any terrain that can be used as channels of attacks on their communities and to report any likely breach of security. Government/security agencies should deploy intelligence gathering personnel to carry out surveillance and gather useful security information that will help to intercept/stop any incidents from happening. Government / security agencies must direct personnel to promptly respond to distress calls/ intelligence information.

Communities should stand guard or to run to safety in the event of overwhelming insecurity. It is better to be alive and tell the story, than to die in cold blood we should be wise enough to know when to fight and when to run to safety. Government must be sensitive and treat as important and urgent, any security information. Detailed analysis of intelligence information can counter and foil any attack before it matures. Government to discourage people to desist from reprisals. Reprisal is ungodly and unacceptable by a peace loving people. It fuels more insecurity and destruction.

Just last week the Plateau State House of Assembly advised communities to defend themselves what is your views sir?

To defend oneself from danger or an attack is not only right but a constitutional right. It is irresponsibility and absolute madness not to defend or protect yourself from danger. The government has been saddle with the responsibility of providing basic amenities and ensuring the peace and security of the people they govern. Problem arises when the government appears to be weak and fails in carrying out its duties effectively, this will render the people helpless and leave them with the option of catering for themselves by trying to fill in the blank spaces by constructing roads, bridges and by conducting neighborhood patrol to reduce the level of suffering and insecurity. To act in self defence is not to take the law into your hands.

The pronouncement by the Plateau State House of Assembly to communities to defend themselves is sacrosanct and not out of context, but from the wounded heart of genuine representatives to serve as a clarion call to their constituents to be vigilant and ready to set a first line of defence before the anticipated help arrives. We support their courage and sincerity to open up to their people to wake up to reality and stand guard in their communities.

Do you think the state government has demonstrated political will in solving the insecurity in the State?

Insecurity is peculiar to human society as a result of our differences and interests. Despite its peculiarities it can be effectively managed. Government comes and goes with different styles of leadership. The current leadership on the Plateau might have tried in their own capacity but there is still a lot more to be done to win back the trust of their people to believe in the capacity of the government of the day to protect them. I will advise that they must show through their body language, actions and policies that they really care about the people’s plight for a safe and peaceful society.

The Plateau State crisis is as a result of lack of trust; we have allowed mistrust to come in between us as a people, and we have allowed the issues of rel i -gion and tribal sentiment to come in. For anyone to rule Plateau State successfully he must begin to think of how to unite the people of the state. Unity is the first before we begin to think of forgiveness and reconciliation. Once we accept one another, other issues will be addressed. I also want to say that no attack had taken place in Plateau State without the knowledge of some people within the enclaves but if we are united, the information will get to the security before it happens. Unity is first, after that we can then begin to talk about how to defend ourselves.

There’s insecurity all over the country and this is becoming a threat to the survival of Nigeria; what is your take on this?

Youth unemployment is one of the reasons responsible for this insecurity ravaging the country. If you look at it critically, banditry and other crimes across the country to some large extent are as a result of people not having anything to do. Therefore they get employed through the terrorists; they are always willing tools in the hands of terrorists.

Secondly, there’s an agitation for resource control; it is a huge allegation that the present administration needs to look into, and the general feeling now is that one particular section is dominating the rest of the country or they merely produce without anything to show for it. The agitation for resources control has continued to swell because of injustice. To address the myriad of problems facing the country there must be justice, equity and fair play. The government should critically look at all the issues being played up by different sections of the country.

The government is planning amnesty for repentant Boko Haram with a wide range of packages, whereas those displaced are currently languishing at various IDPs camps. What is your opinion on this move by the government?

They should be treated with some sort of modifications; the 1,000 repentant Boko Haram should be treated as prisoners of war but with modifications. A POW in the Geneva Convention has some privileges like protection against any act of violence, as well as against intimidation, insults and public curiosity.

However, the case of a POW is a defined war against the state and areas of conflict stated. As such, surrendered personnel could be treated humanely and accepted in the society. In the case of repentant Boko Haram, they should be treated as persons imprisoned with hard labour to serve as a deterrent. Imprisonment with hard labour which defines minimum conditions for detentions such as accommodation, feeding, medical, food and clothing etc should not be inconsonance with the Geneva Convention. I will therefore suggest that repentant Boko Haram should be treated lower than the provisions given to the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs). They should be treated to bring true repentance and dignity to human life.

They should be used to cultivate agricultural products that they deprived the IDPs to produce. What we are facing in Nigeria is not a conventional war. These people had gone out to kill a lot of people, destroyed people’s properties and coming back to surrender.

I think we should look at it with modification; they must pay for their crimes to serve as a deterrent to others. They should pay for their sins; they should not have a conducive atmosphere that those they displaced do not have. People in the IDPs are crying for attention daily with little or no effort to ameliorate their deplorable situation, these are the set of people who need attention and urgent care, not the repentant Boko Haram. There is no guarantee that they would be loyal completely; so the government should be careful in handling their issues.

What danger does this portend for the country?

It is a great danger because after the rehabilitation and they return to their respective communities, if there are no resources to keep them going there is the possibility that they may return to the bush to join their members. Government should ensure that they go through some processes before they are released into society.

What is your idea of restructuring?

Restructuring is already on the ground with federal character. If the government addresses all these issues threatening the survival of the country based on federal character and natural allocation of resources, no part of the country will be sidelined. But the agitations are coming out loudly as a result of the lopsidedness in many areas either in the application of resources or employment. The best for us as a nation is equitable distribution of resources in the country based on the formulae spell out by the constitution.

Kidnapping, banditry have assumed a dangerous dimension and threatening the survival of every sector of the economy. What is the way out of this menace?

I strongly believe that if unemployment is tackled, most of these issues will be reduced to the barest minimum but presently everybody is looking at the means of how to help himself to survive one way or the other. First, vocational skills must be given urgent and adequate attention by both the states and federal government. It must be vigorously pursued; our perception of agriculture must be redefined towards creating employment for youths. Youths must be engaged through entrepreneurship. If they are not, it will be difficult to stop them from engaging in social vices.

Like this: Like Loading...