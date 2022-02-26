News Top Stories

General to Igbo leaders: Stop mindless killings before elections

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the pioneer Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Legal Services (NASLS), Zaria, Kaduna State, Brig- Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (retd), has tasked Igbo leaders on the urgent need to proffer lasting solutions to the “mindless killings” going on in parts of the South East region of the country. According to the retired senior officer, demonstrable action against killings in Igboland will engender public confidence and trust.

He said once that feat was attained it will be easy for the seemingly marginalised geo-political entity to persuade other divides on the need to support its presidential bid. Anyalemechi spoke on the heels of clamour, especially by Igbo elites and other concerned stakeholders, for the zoning of the 2023 presidency to the South East.

Apart from Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who was a ceremonial president in the first republic, the country has not had a president of Igbo extraction till date. Speaking on the call on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cede their 2023 presidential tickets to the South East, the retired one-star General said: “They (South East leaders) have to come together. The Igbo leaders have to come together. First of all, life is more precious than presidency.

“The Igbo leaders have to come together to stop the mindless killings in Igbo land, and after that, they can now talk about presidency. This is because, as a concerned Igbo man, Igbo presidency means nothing to me. “And as a person a learned person, and a (retired) General, what interests me, is not the presidency per se, but we must be able to control certain aspects of the economy and nation polity that people will respect us for. “If we can hold the economy and we are holding it strong, any other issue like the president of Nigeria (will follow). “So, the mindless killings of the Igbo people is what should concern the Igbo leaders; let them come together to stop the mindless killings. After then, we can talk of political leadership presidency or no presidency.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

18 Chinese coal miners killed by carbon monoxide poisoning

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chinese state TV says 18 miners have died and five others are missing after a leak of carbon monoxide gas at a coal mine in the south-west of the country. One person was rescued from the Diaoshuidong mine in Chongqing municipality, broadcaster CCTV reported. An investigation has been launched into the incident, which happened […]
News

Report: Stabbing in Canada leaves two dead

Posted on Author Reporter

At least two people have reportedly been stabbed to death in the Canadian city of Quebec. Officers told people to stay indoors as they hunted a suspect “dressed in medieval clothes” who reportedly attacked “multiple victims” with a bladed weapon, reports the BBC. An individual has since been arrested, local media report. So far officials […]
Editorial Top Stories

SARS: Grounding Police terror machine

Posted on Author Our Reporters

After weeks of protests across states of the federation against the Police 1Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday, ordered the disbandment of the tactical unit and other related squads. SARS was formed in 1992 and is one of the 14 units in the Force Criminal Investigation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica