General to Igbo leaders: Stop mindless killings before elections

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the pioneer Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Legal Services (NASLS), Zaria, Kaduna State, Brig- Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (retd), has tasked Igbo leaders on the urgent need to proffer lasting solutions to the “mindless killings” going on in parts of the South East region of the country. According to the retired senior officer, demonstrable action against killings in Igboland will engender public confidence and trust.

He said once that feat was attained it will be easy for the seemingly marginalised geo-political entity to persuade other divides on the need to support its presidential bid. Anyalemechi spoke on the heels of clamour, especially by Igbo elites and other concerned stakeholders, for the zoning of the 2023 presidency to the South East.

Apart from Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who was a ceremonial president in the first republic, the country has not had a president of Igbo extraction till date. Speaking on the call on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cede their 2023 presidential tickets to the South East, the retired one-star General said: “They (South East leaders) have to come together. The Igbo leaders have to come together. First of all, life is more precious than presidency.

“The Igbo leaders have to come together to stop the mindless killings in Igbo land, and after that, they can now talk about presidency. This is because, as a concerned Igbo man, Igbo presidency means nothing to me. “And as a person a learned person, and a (retired) General, what interests me, is not the presidency per se, but we must be able to control certain aspects of the economy and nation polity that people will respect us for. “If we can hold the economy and we are holding it strong, any other issue like the president of Nigeria (will follow). “So, the mindless killings of the Igbo people is what should concern the Igbo leaders; let them come together to stop the mindless killings. After then, we can talk of political leadership presidency or no presidency.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...