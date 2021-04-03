Generals, others disagree on calls for secession

• Secession’ll be devastating, not an option –Gen. Sura

• Leaders must ask if intentions of founding fathers’ve been achieved –Gen. Anyalemechi

• Perceived injustices to blame for agitations –Ejiofor

Security experts appear to differ on the growing calls for secession by groups and individuals, even as they identified perceived injustice and inequality in the polity as some of the fundamental factors responsible for escalating agitations across the country.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that a South-West group, the Yoruba World Congress had, through its leader, Prof. Adebanji Akintoye, made calls for secession from the Nigerian state. It will also be recalled that some regional groups, including the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum, have remained unrelenting in their calls for restructuring of the polity which they believe is not be functioning optimally.

These agitations have further pushed the country near the brink of abyss. Speaking on the growing agitations for secession, a retired Brigadier-General General, Godwin Anyalemechi, and a former State Director of the State Service (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, said the calls for secession were not unconnected with perceived imbalances and inequality in appointments into certain public offices. Another security expert and former Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr. Lawrence Alobi, spoke in similar light, noting that there must be inclusiveness and people carried along. However, retired Brigadier- General John Sura, who was at a time in charge of Training and Operations at the Force Headquarters, said that secession is not an option because, according to him, Nigeria is better together

reacting to the issue of secession, Gen. Sura told Saturday Telegraph in Jos that all those calling for secession haven’t considered the consequences of the inevitable war that will ensue between the secessionist regions and the FG, and the devastation that will follow. This, he said, would be devastating in terms of logistics that will last the period of the war. He added that human life and lifespans will be reduced in a geometric progression. He said: “The agitation is to draw attention of the Federal Government to the various needs that the various regions have.

“But the consequences of war between the secessionist regions and the Federal Government will be devastating in terms of logistics that will last the period of the war. “Human life and lifespans will be reduced in a geometric progression. “Today in the face of peace, human life is not worth anything, as we see killings by bandits, kidnappers and terrorists.

“Therefore, when war comes more atrocities will be introduced. The current food supply is highly inadequate hence the high price of foodstuffs, this will be worse. “Acquisition of arms may be difficult for the secessionist regions, however with the economic depression, illegal arm dealers and arm producers will key into the scene to dispose of old and obsolete weapons in their inventory.”

Sura however said the regions must have a source of funding the war logistic for them to withstand an organised Federal Government. He said that rebels in some nations held their government because of minerals resources like diamonds and gold which is a source of funding because they secured their environment and also planned their trade routes and partners. “In this case it will be difficult except if the secessionist planners are proactive in their thinking. “I will personally advise that we dialogue and press hard for the Federal Government to address lapses being observed,” he added.

Leaders must be truthful, ask if intentions founding fathers have been achieved

However, Gen. Anyalemechi said that leaders must be truthful and ask if intentions of founding fathers have been achieved. He also said that all forms of injustice complained about by some interest groups individuals, and other stakeholders should be looked into. “Well, you are asking me to talk on an issue that is very sensitive. I may not and will not tell you that the call for succession is ill- informed or well informed. “I will not say that, I will not take any position. But the truth of the matter is that those who have authority in this country should be very realistic and truthful to themselves. “The people that are holding the realm of power as at today, should be truthful to themselves to know whether the intention of our founding fathers has been achieved as it was in our first national anthem”, Anyalemechi stated.

Perceived injustices to blame for agitations

On his part, Ejiofor noted that: “It (call for secession) is not ill-informed, because it is as a result of perceived injustices and inequalities. “The moment the government can take on the problems to address, I think the issue of secession will die down. “Nobody wants Nigeria to divide but when you continue to see injustice being perpetuated, then it is easy for people to say well, we have to go our own way. “So, it’s a way of calling for restructuring or addressing the perceived injustices. “I don’t think they mean the real succession because of the effect of the war for those of us who witnessed the war, nobody would want Nigeria to witness a second civil war because no country survives a second civil war.”

Leaders need to focus more on corporate entity of Nigeria

Also weighing-in, Alobi said some factors were responsible for the unceasiing calls, even as he called for remedy. He said: “Three factors give rise to such demands or call for such succession when they fill the country: one country’s government has to be inclusive, everybody has to be carried along, and their interest should be protected. “When probably some of them feel that their interest is not protected they begin to probably look at how or whether there is need for them to be alone. I don’t think their suggestion is the answer. “What is important is that we should be more united as a country and we stand to gain more as a country than be divided. “And what is important is that our lead-ers across all the ethnic groups, all the political parties should think about the corporate entity of this country, the unity of this country. “We living together as a nation will pay Nigeria much better but the point is that our leaders should be sensitive to our needs.” Alobi further said that Nigerians should also face the reality of things in the country and sincerely take appropriate action with the fear of God and fear of shame. “We should all be concerned about what we can do to promote our unity, and inclusiveness. What can we do to promote justice, to make sure that we are in line with the federal character commission and what the constitution says. “Are we having equal representation in all political appointments; are all the ethnic groups being considered; do they get the sense of belonging? “Those are the things we need to address. I don’t think succession is the solution to the problem,” he added.

