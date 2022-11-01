Metro & Crime

Generator explosion, LSFRS clears air on VI fire

Adeyinka Adeniji

 

Contrary to reports making the rounds that multiple lives were lost in a fire accident involving a patrol van belonging to the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), one body was recovered and handed over to policemen from the Bar Beach Divisional Police Headquarters when an electricity generator went up in flames in early hours or Tuesday, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, Director of Lagos State Fire, and Rescue Services has clarified.

The statement said the fire accident occurred at Plot 1114, Adeola Odeku Str, by Eletu Ogabi Close, Opposite Keystone Bank Victoria Island, Lagos, adding that the generator was located on the premises of a four-storey building that also accommodates a commercial bank branch.

“The incident, which was reported at 10:03 hours, had Oba Oniru Fire Station responding to douse the ensuing fire from an industrial generator which was being fixed before reportedly going up in flames.”

She also added that the blaze from the generator also touched and destroyed “an adjoining Toyota saloon car belonging to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police stationed outside the premises.

“Unfortunately, a male adult was recovered severely burnt beyond recognition and handed over to the Police from Bar-Beach Division while a four-storey commercial building was saved and the RRS Policemen escaped unhurt.”

Adeseye concluded that the service will issue a statement at the end of the investigation into the cause of the fire.

 

