Genesis 2022 Crusade: Evangelist urges Nigerians to pray for peace

Taiwo Jimoh

Evangelist Davies Ekunola, the Coordinator of Genesis Team International, an evangelical ministry in Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), has urged Nigerians to stop heating up the polity with negative comments, saying no investment will survive in a society without peace.

Ekunola made the plea while speaking with journalists at the ministry’s headquarters, Rehoboth Prayer Mountain, along Papa-Ilaro Expressway in Ogun State over the weekend ahead of the 22nd edition of Genesis Annual Crusade, which holds on Friday, January 14.

“From the part of the leaders, the citizens, and in every home, we must constantly speak peace and avoid comments that could foster hatred and violence.

“No investment will survive without peace; we saw how the nation lost billions of naira during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests,” he said.

“If we truly want to prosper, we need to be praying for peace and avoid comments that can heat up the polity and destabilise the nation.”

The cleric said the Crusade is basically about the Word of the Lord, revival, praise, prayer, and deliverance, “and it has been a pathfinder for positive things in the Celestial Church.”

According to Ekunola, the Crusade is bringing together more than seven ministers of God from the CCC and other denominations for the 22nd edition on Friday.

Speaking on the theme of the latest edition – “Abraham Obeyed My Voice” from Genesis 26:5, Ekunola said, “at Genesis 2022, we are going to be preaching the message of obedience to the voice of the Lord.

“One of the challenges of our generation is that we are so adamant and disobedient to sacrifice what we love for the Lord. Abraham did that, and he never regretted it.”

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, Ekunola and his wife Olayinka, while taking journalists on a tour of facilities at the 10-acre prayer mountain of the ministry, said the crusade will hold inside the 5,000 seater auditorium where the 2021 edition was held, with provision for overflow seats.

It will also be streamed live online via the ministry’s digital platforms.

In his welcome address, Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee, Gbenga Alabetutu, said the theme of the crusade is an example of how total obedience and dependence on God can alter the destiny of not just one man but the entire world.

Secretary of the organising committee, Evangelist Gbenga Akinlalu, also disclosed that the committee has made provisions for free BRT buses at designated locations in Lagos to convey attendees to the venue.

At the media briefing, some of the ministers who would be ministering at Genesis 2022 – Lady Evang Olayinka Davies-Ekunola, Apostle Dan Ekunola who would be leading the GTI Marvelous Choir in praise and worship, Prophet Samuel Bankole, and Evangelist Adebowale Adeboye also took turns to talk about what participants should expect.

Also present were the Chairman of the ministry, Evang Olayemi Olaonipekun, Director of Publicity, Evangelist James Olusesi, Head of Works and Maintenance, Evangelist Adeyinka Adebayo, Head of Digital Media, Mrs Seyi Cole-Fijabi.

