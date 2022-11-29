Genesis Global holds 2022 annual harvest tagged ‘Harvest of Strange Mercy’

Come Sunday, December 18, 2022, the entire city of Alakuko will witness yet another influx of mammoth crowd as Christian faithful storm the Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global Parish for its annual harvest.

The church led by the servant of God, Prophet Israel Oladele is not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that visitors and members of the church experienced the mother of all harvests this year.

This year’s harvest tagged ‘Harvest of Strange Mercy’ is going to be a season of love sharing and catering for the aged women, men, and the less privileged members of the society

The church also has solid plans for the people of Alakuko where Genesis Global headquarters is situated. The church commences its annual harvest thanksgiving on Friday, December 16, 2022 with unending high praises run through Sunday, December 18,2022.

When the shepherd in charge of Genesis Global, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe fondly called ‘Genesis’ engaged the newsmen recently, he noted that harvest in the Celestial family is special because it is ordained by God.

He added that this year’s annual harvest of ‘Strange Mercy’ anniversary is a prelude of the much anticipated by all Genesis Global Worldwide as the prophet of God was not fully on ground to grace the 2021 edition.

“Here we are celebrating the festival harvest of ‘Strange Mercy’ in the Genesis Global, “obviously, in Celestial Parishes celebrating harvest its varies but ours in Genesis Global, harvest of ‘strange Mercy’ is very vital to us,” he said.

Lending his voice to the economy state of the country Prophet Oladele said Nigerians have deviated from the instructions of God as written in the Holy scriptures.

He added that the country has been maintained in its present state from falling because some pastors and religious leaders are relentlessly praying for the country.

He urged Christians to imbibe the culture of prayer for divine intervention. “It’s obvious that what God has instructed us not to do in the Holy Scriptures is what we are doing in Nigeria.

“The change will come if we let God lead us. A lot of things are happening around the world whereby men get married to men so as women, kidnappings and killing of human being. These things are not of God.

“We are where we are today because of the pastors and other religious leaders who are praying for this country. And Nigeria needs prayer warriors who will continue praying for the progress of this country,” he said.

Speaking further against self-centeredness of leaders, adding that it disrupts progress and unity of this country even as 2023 general election draw closer.

To further know what “Harvest” really means “We can say harvest is like Christmas to Christians where we all show appreciation to God for what he has done for us for the whole year”.

“My personal message to Nigerians is that we should all turn to God and we should do away with the spirit of self-centeredness.”

As this year Genesis Global 2022 Harvest of ‘Strange Mercy’ would be featuring some great gospel musician who would thrill the worshippers/audience with a melodious, danceable songs in their sonorous Voices musician like popular Mega 99, Image, Segun Okelola, Wonder Luli, Dare Oxygen, Moses Harmony, Segun Jidara, Aduke Gold and others.

This year harvest promises a live changing in every individual home as great prophet of God would be blessing different family attached with the strange mercy of God.

