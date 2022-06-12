Faith

Genesis Global unveils Ikeja parish, says spread of gospel necessary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

“The true gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ must be heard throughout the whole world.”

 

These are the words of popular televangelist, Founder of Genesis Global Ministries, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, as he unveiled another Inter-denominational Parish in Ikeja Ogundipe reiterating Jesus’ charge to his disciples to go into the world and preach the gospel, stated: “We are emulating this by spreading the tentacles of the ministry cum evangelism to the people of Ikeja as another Genesis Global interdenominational church would be opening Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Ikeja.”

 

While addressing journalists, the clergyman promised to shake the land of Ikeja and its environs, adding that the church’s services would still be limited to evening, 4p.m. to 6p.m. on Sundays for the time being.

 

Speaking further, he revealed that he has been praying fervently for the mighty hands of God to fall upon everyone that would be in attendance every Sunday, reasserting as well that the branch would be an interdenominational and not only white garment-wearing parish.

 

Also, the man of God expressed his feelings of complete love for, and devotion to the gospel of Jesus Christ, saying when it comes to the gospel of God and establishment of Genesis Global, he would never discriminate because he observed in the ministry of Jesus Christ that he disengaged himself from his people, as he accommodated all.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

