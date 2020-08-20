Genetically-altered wheat has adverse health effects (2)

We Africans have a wrong conception of development. We have been brainwashed to think of development only in terms of ‘catching up with the West.’ The problem is not in catching up, but in the fact that we seem to be catching up only with the wrong things: consuming western goods, western products, western culture, western food, western cloths, western theories, while throwing away ours. Recently, research in the United Kingdom (UK) concluded that poor children have been fatter than rich ones since around the 1980s. But over the past decade, the rich have started to slim down, as the poor have got bigger. Why is this so? It was discovered that fast-food shops are often filled with school children from poorer families, where they get cheap, spicy and tasty junk foods, which make them put on weight. These foods are tasty but contain very little nourishments.

It is hard to escape unhealthy food in the poorer neighbourhoods, the research stated. Posters in supermarkets and on bus-stops display deals for fizzy drinks and burgers. Newsagents’ doorways glitter with packets of sweets and crisps. Even a church, converted from a bingo hall, has a snack-dispensing vending machine in its lobby.

The children of Camberwell Green, a London suburb, it was noted, are among the fattest in England. Half of ten- and 11-yearolds there are overweight or obese (meaning that a boy of average height would weigh over 40kg). By contrast, in Dulwich Village, a few miles south, where household incomes are twice as high, only a fifth of children are in that category, one of the lowest levels in the country. The reason is that the rich and well educated are best placed to act on the knowledge of the benefits of natural and organic food. They have more time to cook healthy meals at home and are more likely than poor folk to live near green spaces, join sports clubs and patronise organic foods shops.

The rate at which fast-foods spread in the poorer areas is three times higher than in the richer areas. In a highly populated area like Lagos, you will notice a high growth of fast-food joints and supermarkets in poorer suburbs and even slums. The target is poor customers, who want cheap and tasty food, which are not so healthy.

So even among the so-called poor in Nigeria, obesity has become a problem. In fact, the paradox now is that the rich are getting slimmer, while the poor are getting fatter. If your health is important, stick to the old village wisdom of cooking your own food and stay with the traditional Nigeria delicacy of pounded Yam, Garri, Amala, Apu, local rice, Beans, Palm oil, Cocoyam, Sweet potatoes, Green vegetables and local spices. Replacing our traditional food with French fries, pizzas, pies, wheat, semolina, cornflakes, sweets, ice-creams, chocolate and other processed food is bad for your health. I rest my case.

Like this: Like Loading...