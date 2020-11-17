Business

Geneva watch fair cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19, replaced by online event

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Swiss Watches & Wonders show, which hoped to bring together brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe and Cartier on location in Geneva in April, will be cancelled and replaced by a purely digital event, organisers said on Tuesday.
“In the light of uncertainty amid the current health crisis, the Watches and Wonders Geneva Exhibitor Committee has taken the decision not to hold the physical Salon, scheduled April 7 to 13,” the exhibitor committee said in a statement.
Richemont’s watch labels, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chopard, Chanel, Hermes and Kering’s Ulysse Nardin, will instead interact with customers, retailers and journalists online, on the same dates, with other brands also invited to participate, the organisers said.
Swiss watchmakers previously held two big watch fairs annually, the SIHH in Geneva and Baselworld, but the Basel show was shaken by the departure of Swatch Group in 2019 and the exit of Rolex, Patek Philippe and other major brands this year, reports Reuters.
Both physical fairs were cancelled this year due to the pandemic, but the SIHH, rebaptised Watches & Wonders, took place online.
Watches & Wonders organisers said they aim to lure more major brands to the 2022 edition of the event, which they hope to hold in person, not online.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

APB: CBN warns banks against fund disbursement delay

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja.

CAUTION Apex bank has been receiving complaints on late disbursement of funds by lenders   Any bank hat delays the disbursement of funds to farmers under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme risks Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) sanction, the apex bank warned yesterday.   This was as the CBN said it would be sharing the losses […]
Business

Real estate: Experts decry imposition of multiple taxes

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Collision Some of the tax elements raised are also within the purview of the state   Professionals in the housing industry have decried the imposition of multiple taxes on real estate transactions by government. The latest outburst is not unconnected with fresh directives by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) mandating landlords and property agents […]
Business

SMEs: Reinforcing financing support via capital market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

It is important to bridge the financial gap of SMEs through the capital market in order to boost job creation and the economy at large. CHRIS UGWU writes It is not contestable that emerging markets like Nigeria have a lot to achieve by helping the SME culture to take root and thrive. This is because […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: