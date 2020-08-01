Arts & Entertainments

Genevieve Nnaji calls out Deyemi Okanlawon for making joke of #WSW Challenge

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has called out colleague, Deyemi Okanlawon, for mocking the Women Support Women challenge. The challenge requires women to post black and white photos on their page and pledge to support other women after being nominated. The movie veteran, expressed her disenchantment at Okanlawon who posted a photo of himself on his Instagram page, dressed as a woman. What must have been a joke to the actor,however, didn’t sit well with Nnaji as she slammed him for joking over a sensitive movement. “We seek solace in humour to distract us from pain or discomfort.

Tell me what it is you feel exactly? You see, that feeling that triggered you to make a joke of a movement that can only be understood by those it was meant for; the feeling of being overlooked or disregarded is part of the point of the challenge,” she wrote. “No one likes to feel invisible. You felt it for a second.

Women feel it every day of their lives. Let us hold our own hands if we want to. Be okay with it. Not everything is about you or for laughs. Shalom.” In his defense, Okanlawon said the intent was only to make people laugh. He apologised to Nnaji and everyone else who might have been offended by his actions. “Dear big sis @ genevievennaji…I know your heart and I stan forever! Love to anyone else female/male who may have misconstrued the intent and felt bad,” he wrote. He has since taken down the photos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

American singer, Justine Skye calls out ‘She Is’ producers for photoshopping her photo into the movie

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

‘She Is’, one of Netflix’s newest Nollywood acquisitions is currently in the news but not for its glowing reviews. The 2019 romantic comedy starring Somkele Iyamah Idhalama has been called out by American singer, Justine Skye for an embarrassing blooper. Skye took to Twitter on June 23 to question the photoshopping of her face to […]
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Veteran actor, Jimmy Johnson, dies at 79 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme Veteran actor, Jimmy Johnson, popularly known as ‘Okoro’, his character in the defunct popular television drama series, The Village Headmaster, is dead. New Telegraph learnt that he passed on at 4.10 am on Wednesday July 8, 2020, aged 79, after a brief illness. He would have been  80 in January next year. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jaybytee: Another dancehall star on the rise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fast-rising singer and songwriter, Obiajulu Kachikwuru Okeyokafor, better known as Jaybytee, is out with his explosive dancehall music. The jaw-breaking vibes according to industry observers is in a class of its own, given the quality of the lyrics and production which is not found anywhere in the country at the moment. According to Jaybytee whose […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: