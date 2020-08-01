Genevieve Nnaji calls out Deyemi Okanlawon for making joke of #WSW Challenge

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has called out colleague, Deyemi Okanlawon, for mocking the Women Support Women challenge. The challenge requires women to post black and white photos on their page and pledge to support other women after being nominated. The movie veteran, expressed her disenchantment at Okanlawon who posted a photo of himself on his Instagram page, dressed as a woman. What must have been a joke to the actor,however, didn’t sit well with Nnaji as she slammed him for joking over a sensitive movement. “We seek solace in humour to distract us from pain or discomfort.

Tell me what it is you feel exactly? You see, that feeling that triggered you to make a joke of a movement that can only be understood by those it was meant for; the feeling of being overlooked or disregarded is part of the point of the challenge,” she wrote. “No one likes to feel invisible. You felt it for a second.

Women feel it every day of their lives. Let us hold our own hands if we want to. Be okay with it. Not everything is about you or for laughs. Shalom.” In his defense, Okanlawon said the intent was only to make people laugh. He apologised to Nnaji and everyone else who might have been offended by his actions. “Dear big sis @ genevievennaji…I know your heart and I stan forever! Love to anyone else female/male who may have misconstrued the intent and felt bad,” he wrote. He has since taken down the photos.

