Genevieve Nnaji: Upcoming actors ’ll benefit more from Netflix

Genevieve Nnaji, a Nigerian actress, says upcoming actors will benefit more from the investment in the country’s creative industry by Netflix, a US media production brand.

In a webinar held by the streaming giant and monitored on Wednesday, Genevieve said the initiative would help budding artists craving for opportunities to showcase their potentials.

“We have amazing talents but we have not had adequate platforms to showcase them across board,” she said.

“The partnership with Netflix is a good thing, especially for upcoming artists who want a chance. We have so many more stories to tell.”

In the same vein, Mo Abudu, a media personality, said that the investment by Netflix in the country’s movie industry would help take the Nigerian and African story to a global audience.

“For so long I have been fortunate enough to experience how African content can travel and this investment by Netflix is going to help grow the African creative industry and get our stories out there,” she said.

“We can only continue to rise and do better with how we tell our stories to those who are receiving it. This step that Netflix is taking is going to help grow the African industry and get our stories out there.”

On his part, Kunle Afolayan, a veteran actor, encouraged Nigerian film makers to key into the Netflix initiatives to help promote their craft.

In his remarks, Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s director of content acquisition and co-productions in Africa, commended the strides recorded by Nollywood.

Amadasun said that the Nigerian movie industry has been at the epicentre of the African entertainment industry, creating stars and producing content that has resonated with fans across the continent.

“This year, Netflix joins hands with some of Nigeria’s most talented creatives to bring their unique stories to the world, and with this newfound access to the global stage, their powerful stories will now enjoy a worldwide audience,” he said.

