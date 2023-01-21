Arts & Entertainments

Genius Hub graduates 58 Edo youths from Film School’s Re-integration Training

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Genius Hub Global Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has empowered 58 Edo youths with digital marketing and other in-demand skills. The training was done under the Edo community-based Re-integration Project, an initiative of Genius Hub. Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries in Benin, Mrs. Isimeme Whyte, Founder, Genius Hub Global Initiative, said the training was to improve socio-economic development in the state.

Whyte, who expressed gratitude to IOM for the partnership, said the recipients of the initiative were selected from different groups, namely returned migrants, community members, and potential migrants. She said they were trained in filmmaking, cinematography, product design, scriptwriting, video editing, and digital marketing. She explained that 400 persons initially expressed interest but 58 were selected based on assessment for the programme that lasted for three months. She assured that the graduands would be given sophisticated starter packs to help them and their respective communities. According to her, the good thing about this training is that Genius Hub provided the trainees with life skills and basic interventions.

“This initiative was targeted at using it as a major approach to sustain projects and programs because it is not just the target beneficiaries that are involved; everyone from that community is involved,’’ she disclosed. Also, Bartholomew Brai, Edo State Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science, and Technology, in his remarks, enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the skills. He assured that the state government was always ready to support and provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments Saturday Magazine

King of Boys 2 will be my breakthrough film –Doctor turned actor, Jide Oyegbile

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU,

Fast-rising actor, Jide Oyegbile, emerged as the second winner of the King of Boys Stay Home Challenge, an initiative of ace Director, Kemi Adetiba, to scout talents that will be given actual screen time in the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, King of Boys. In this interview with ROSEMARY NWOSU, he discusses the trajectory of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Two years after, African Praise Experience returns

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Two years after its halt as onsite event due to COVID – 19, African Praise Experience (TAPE) has made a comeback with a bang. Organised by Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s led House on the Rock, TAPE as it is fondly called, is a night of stellar performances from notable award-winning gospel artistes. The 2022 edition opened […]
Arts & Entertainments

Mercy Oseghale set to drop third album

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Award-winning contemporary gospel singer and songwriter, Pastor Mercy Oseghale is set to drop her third album. The 13-track album which will be released before the end of this year, include some of her hit singles such as ‘Not A Man’ and ‘Idinma’, she told New Telegraph in an interview. “Yes, Invade is also a part […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica