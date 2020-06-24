Sports

Genk agree to pay €4m for Super Eagles' new boy

KRC Genk have agreed to pay €4 million for Super Eagles new invitee, Cyriel Dessers to join them and play alongside compatriot Paul Onuachu. After several weeks of negotiations over a transfer fee with Dutch club Heracles, Genk have now agreed to pay four million Euros for Dessers to return to Belgium, according to Het Laaste Nieuws.

The transfer will now be completed on July 1. Heracles were initially demanding for six million Euros for the joint top scorer in the Dutch top flight this past season. The striker has previously played for Lokeren and OH Leuven. Dessers, 25, is set to make his Super Eagles debut after he opted to play for Nigeria ahead of Belgium, where his father is from.

