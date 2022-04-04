Genk demands £30m from Lazio for Onuachu

Lazio have reportedly sustained their interest in Super Eagles forward, but his Belgian side Genk have refused to sell except his £30million valuation is met.

The Nigeria international has been in superb form once again for Inter this campaign, bagging his 34th goal of the campaign in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Anderlecht.

That includes a return of 32 goals in Belgian Division A, but Genk find themselves in a difficult financial position. Genk may be forced to offload one or two big-name players in the summer to help with cash flow, while others have been asked to take a pay cut for the 2021-22 campaign.

Onuachu is among those that could make way in the coming months, but only if an interested party is willing to pay around £30m. Fellow Serie A side Fiorentina are also rumoured to be weighing up a move for the Ebedie product.

