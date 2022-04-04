Sports

Genk demands £30m from Lazio for Onuachu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Lazio have reportedly sustained their interest in Super Eagles forward, but his Belgian side Genk have refused to sell except his £30million valuation is met.

 

The Nigeria international has been in superb form once again for Inter this campaign, bagging his 34th goal of the campaign in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Anderlecht.

 

That includes a return of 32 goals in Belgian Division A, but Genk find themselves in a difficult financial position. Genk may be forced to offload one or two big-name players in the summer to help with cash flow, while others have been asked to take a pay cut for the 2021-22 campaign.

 

Onuachu is among those that could make way in the coming months, but only if an interested party is willing to pay around £30m. Fellow Serie A side Fiorentina are also rumoured to be weighing up a move for the Ebedie product.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

