Genk place 15m Euros price tag on red-hot Onuachu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Belgian club KRC Genk have revealed the price tag of their prized striker Paul Onuachu with the outfit announcing that the forward can go for 15 million Euros. The striker has been one of the hottest prospects in Europe and French Ligue 1 club Lyon already among the front runners for his signature, according to media reports. L a Capitale said Lyon a r e among the first clubs interested in signing the gi- ant striker, who is the leading scorer in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League this season with 22 goals. However, Genk hope to cash in big time with the sale of their star striker who they bought from Danish FC Midtjylland two seasons ago for six million Euros.

On the back of his goals, Onuachu, 26, has been linked with top clubs in the major leagues and the player himself has said he has the talent to shine wherever he ends up Meanwhile, Onuachu has said he believes his club Genk have dispelled doubts surrounding them after the home loss to Anderlecht with a deserved win over Sint-Truiden in the Belgium Cup on Wednesday.

The striker scored a late winner against Sint-Truiden for Genk to put behind them a 2-1 loss at home to Anderlecht in the league at the weekend. “I think we have dispelled those doubts,” the giant striker told Het Belang. “There has been a lot of talk in recent days. Between the players and with the coach, ‘stick together’ was the slogan. We put that into practice. Actually, it happened, it was the opposite of last Sunday

