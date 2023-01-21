Genk rejects EPL club’s €12m bid for Onuachu

Paul Onuachu’s dream of a Premier League move in the January transfer window appears to have hit a snag after his Belgian club KRC Genk rejected a 12m euros offer from Southampton for the lanky Nigerian. Despite Onuachu’s start after a few matches due to injury and fitness, the striker has appeared in the vast majority of Genk’s league games in the 2022/2023 season, making 18 appearances overall and playing 1,119 minutes.

With 14 goals to his credit, Genk Sporting Director Dimitri de Condé already indicated before the start of the transfer period that Genk was not prepared to let its regular players leave, which was once again reinforced with the contract extension of Carlos Cuesta. Only for Onuachu, an exception was made if a very good offer comes in. But the Nigerian will certainly not just leave after Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Southampton made a bid for the top scorer.

The Saints are battling relegation in the Premier League and are keen to bring in another striker this month. Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi (ex-KV Kortrijk) would be one of the names on their list, but also Onuachu. Southampton had tabled a 12 million euros for Onuachu but was rejected by Genk who is seeking around €20 to €25 million to lure the Nigerian away from the Cegeka Arena, especially with the title in sight. The 28-year-old striker is already having a very strong season and has already scored 14 times in the Jupiler Pro League, which puts him ahead of Mario Gonzalez and Vincent Janssen as the competition’s top scorer.

