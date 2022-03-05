GenU 9JA sets bold strategy in support of youths

Young people and leaders from across Nigeria’s public and private sectors met in Lagos, yesterday to assess progress towards a bold plan to deliver job-related skills and livelihood opportunities to 20 million youths by 2030. Blessing Ejiofor, Communication Officer, UNICEF Nigeria, in a statement, said that GenU 9JA, launched by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on July 27, 2021, has already made important headway in providing connectivity, digital skills and job opportunities to over 300,000 Nigerian youths. She said with over 65 million young people aged 10 – 24, Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, representing an extraordinary opportunity for development and growth.
