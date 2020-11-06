Genuine #EndSARS protesters hail police for dispersing demonstrators at NASS

A body that goes by the name, ‘Genuine #EndSARS Protesters’, have commended the police for dispersing some youths that gathered at the entrance to the National Assembly in Abuja, under the pretext of #EndSARS protest on Friday morning.

The Genuine #EndSARS Protesters said the renewed protest was unknown to them, insisting that it had since backed down from their protest.

The group said the need to withdraw from the streets was to allow governments at all levels to address the issues that triggered the original protests.

While drawing attention to the events of Friday, November 6, and Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where a few persons were seen protesting under the auspices of the #EndSARS protest, the Genuine #EndSARS protesters said the developments were indications of an alleged selfish agenda, ostensibly for a predetermined end.

According to the group, the need for citizens to give governments at all levels the chance to address the concerns that necessitated the #EndSARS demonstrations, had become compelling, more so that commitments had already been made.

“We make bold to say that, considering the aftermath of the nationwide protests – as seen in the hijack by suspected hoodlums and attendant deaths, destruction of public and private property, no responsible citizen would want to re-ignite the event.

“We stress that, considering the aftermath of the nationwide protests – as seen in the hijack by hoodlums and attendant deaths, destruction of public and private property, no responsible citizen would want to re-ignite the event.

“Clearly, this move – to all intent and purposes is (allegedly) manifestly tendentious, overtly self-serving and anything but altruistic.

“It is designed to (allegedly) blackmail the Federal Government, and we completely dissociate ourselves from this move.

“We hereby call on millions of our articulate, ever-conscious and responsible youths across the 36 states of the federation, and the FCT, to resist this latest antics, as it will not only threaten the relative peace being enjoyed today, but disturb the socio-economic fabric of a nation negotiating recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” it insisted.

