News

Genuine #EndSARS protesters hail police for dispersing demonstrators at NASS

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A body that goes by the name, ‘Genuine #EndSARS Protesters’, have commended the police for dispersing some youths that gathered at the entrance to the National Assembly in Abuja, under the pretext of #EndSARS protest on Friday morning.

The Genuine #EndSARS Protesters said the renewed protest was unknown to them, insisting that it had since backed down from their protest.

The group said the need to withdraw from the streets was to allow governments at all levels to address the issues that triggered the original protests.

While drawing attention to the events of Friday, November 6, and Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where a few persons were seen protesting under the auspices of the #EndSARS protest, the Genuine #EndSARS protesters said the developments were indications of an alleged selfish agenda, ostensibly for a predetermined end.

According to the group, the need for citizens to give governments at all levels the chance to address the concerns that necessitated the #EndSARS demonstrations, had become compelling, more so that commitments had already been made.

“We make bold to say that, considering the aftermath of the nationwide protests – as seen in the hijack by suspected hoodlums and attendant deaths, destruction of public and private property, no responsible citizen would want to re-ignite the event.

“We stress that, considering the aftermath of the nationwide protests – as seen in the hijack by hoodlums and attendant deaths, destruction of public and private property, no responsible citizen would want to re-ignite the event.

“Clearly, this move – to all intent and purposes is (allegedly) manifestly tendentious, overtly self-serving and anything but altruistic.

“It is designed to (allegedly) blackmail the Federal Government, and we completely dissociate ourselves from this move.

“We hereby call on millions of our articulate, ever-conscious and responsible youths across the 36 states of the federation, and the FCT, to resist this latest antics, as it will not only threaten the relative peace being enjoyed today, but disturb the socio-economic fabric of a nation negotiating recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” it insisted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s economy to contract 3.7% this year –Survey

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Nigerian economy is likely to contract by 3.7 per cent this year due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic, according to a Reuters poll. The survey findings released yesterday, however, show that Africa’s biggest economy is expected to bounce back to 2.0per cent growth next year. According to the World Bank and […]
News

NCPC to reintroduce prayer, fasting in Jerusalem

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has revealed that Nigerian Pilgrims would embark on a one-day spiritual session of prayer and fasting during their visit to Jerusalem. Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pamwo made this known during a media parley yesterday in Abuja, also reiterated the commission’s resolve to ensure three days mandatory […]
News

Hope rises as Govs to meet Buhari over fuel, power tariff hikes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Jigawa gov laments havoc caused by recent flooding Muhammad Kabir, Kano   The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) is to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to push for a reduction in the recent increases in fuel and electricity. Governor Muhammadu Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday, said that the governors are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: