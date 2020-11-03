Genuine #EndSARS protesters: We’re not part of fresh demonstrations

The organisation that goes by the name “Genuine #EndSARS protesters”, has alerted of subterranean moves by some persons to hijack the agitation for a reformed policing system in the country.

This is coming barely 24 hours after a coalition of 128 non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations and other concerned peace and rights’ advocacy groups deplored the development.

Recall that a group of protesters had besieged the precincts of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, as well as the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Sunday, chanting #EndSARS songs.

Prominent among the protesters, was the publisher of SaharaReporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

The development has, however, elicited the condemnation of those that claim to be Genuine #EndSARS protesters, who have since dissociated themselves from any attempt to revive the now-rested demonstrations across the country.

In a statement, Tuesday, the group reiterated the need for citizens to give governments at all levels the chance to address the concerns that triggered the EndSARS demonstrations, in the first instance.

“The attention of the Genuine #EndSARS protesters has been drawn to the Sunday, November 1, 2020 attempt in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to relaunch the now-rested nationwide demonstrations demanding an end to the dreaded police squad, and general reform of the Nigeria Police.

“Ordinarily, the Genuine #EndSARS protesters would not have dignified this latest move, but for the wrong signal it will send to the general public, as well the the threat it poses to public safety.

“Having said this, we wish to unequivocally dissociate ourselves from the attempt by some persons to relaunch the #EndSARS protests, which have since been rested by the original promoters, to allow action from governments at the various levels.

“We make bold to say that, considering the aftermath of the nationwide protests – as seen in the hijack by hoodlums and attendant deaths, destruction of public and private property – no responsible citizen would want to re-ignite the event.”

The group concluded thus: “Clearly, this move – to all intent and purposes – is (allegedly) manifestly tendentious, overtly self-serving and anything but altruistic.

“It is designed (allegedly) blackmail the federal government, and we completely dissociate ourselves from the move.

“We hereby call on millions of our articulate, ever-conscious and responsible youths across the 36 states of the federation, and the FCT, to resist this latest antics, as it will not only threaten the relative peace being enjoyed today, but disturb the socio-economic fabric of a nation negotiating recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

