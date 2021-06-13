Faith

Genuine love, transparency will end insecurity – Revd. Oyadotun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The former Chaplin, Lagos State Church of The Light Alausa Ikeja, Very Revd Ayo Olu Oyadotun, has urged Nigerians to make all efforts to embrace genuine love, transparency, shun ethnic, religious sentiments and undue political affiliations, pointing out that it is the way put the country back to the path of progress.

 

The cleric made the appeal at the 30th anniversary/ thanksgiving of the Light Bearers of Wesley Cathedral Olowogbo Lagos, held at the church premises recently.

 

Very Rev Oyadotun said: “If only Nigerians can return to the basic precepts of God to love for one another, transparency, show concern for the plight of others and shun tribal, religious and political affiliations and place the love for common good above other consideration, the insecurity, kidnapping, banditry and other manners of criminality currently troubling the wellbeing of Nigerians would cheaply become a thing of the past.”

 

He enjoined Christian faithful to endeavour to shine the light as good ambassadors of Christ in their thoughts, words and actions. Oyadotun also advised Christians to continue to propagate the doctrine of Christ, win souls to Him and expand His kingdom with their talents and endowments that only God can genuinely provide without stress or limitation.

 

Oyadotun assured Nigerians and the congregation that God’s love would locate and shine all who would as little as show genuine love for one another, shun sin, irrespective of their religious, tribal or political affiliations.

 

The cleric urged Nigerians to engage in sober reflections, uphold God’s tenets adding that the unfortunate insecurity, kidnapping and other heinous crimes would be definitely abated and the nation would experience divine peace and complete turnaround soonest.

 

“Let us all shine forth genuine love from within, through the individual families, the church, to other segments of society and to the nation at large so that no man is oppressed,” Oyadotun said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Cardinal Parolin visits Cameroon as sign of Pope’s care for Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Vatican Secretary of State is visiting Cameroon until 3 February, during which he will meet with government leaders, celebrate Mass in Bamenda Cathedral to present the pallium to Archbishop Fuanya, and visit the Household of Hope in Yaoundé Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin arrives in Cameroon Thursday, 28 January, and his visit lasts […]
Faith

Lalong to religious leaders: Don’t use pulpits for division, hatred

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has asked religious leaders in the country not to allow their pulpits be used for preaching division and hatred. He advocated for tolerance and religious harmony as a catalyst for peace, security and good governance in Nigeria. Lalong stated this on Thursday during […]
Faith

2023: Christian President non-negotiable, says group

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A group, Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN) with a former key 2014 National Conference member, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel as Executive Secretary, has called for a seriousminded Christian President to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. CSMN insisted that a Christian President in 2023 is nonnegotiable.   According to the group, the election […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica