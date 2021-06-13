Genuine love, transparency will end insecurity – Revd. Oyadotun

The former Chaplin, Lagos State Church of The Light Alausa Ikeja, Very Revd Ayo Olu Oyadotun, has urged Nigerians to make all efforts to embrace genuine love, transparency, shun ethnic, religious sentiments and undue political affiliations, pointing out that it is the way put the country back to the path of progress.

The cleric made the appeal at the 30th anniversary/ thanksgiving of the Light Bearers of Wesley Cathedral Olowogbo Lagos, held at the church premises recently.

Very Rev Oyadotun said: “If only Nigerians can return to the basic precepts of God to love for one another, transparency, show concern for the plight of others and shun tribal, religious and political affiliations and place the love for common good above other consideration, the insecurity, kidnapping, banditry and other manners of criminality currently troubling the wellbeing of Nigerians would cheaply become a thing of the past.”

He enjoined Christian faithful to endeavour to shine the light as good ambassadors of Christ in their thoughts, words and actions. Oyadotun also advised Christians to continue to propagate the doctrine of Christ, win souls to Him and expand His kingdom with their talents and endowments that only God can genuinely provide without stress or limitation.

Oyadotun assured Nigerians and the congregation that God’s love would locate and shine all who would as little as show genuine love for one another, shun sin, irrespective of their religious, tribal or political affiliations.

The cleric urged Nigerians to engage in sober reflections, uphold God’s tenets adding that the unfortunate insecurity, kidnapping and other heinous crimes would be definitely abated and the nation would experience divine peace and complete turnaround soonest.

“Let us all shine forth genuine love from within, through the individual families, the church, to other segments of society and to the nation at large so that no man is oppressed,” Oyadotun said.

