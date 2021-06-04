Geobek makes Pan-Africanist moves, set to unravel fresh prodigies

Edwin Usoboh

South African-based Nigerian music buff, George Beke, a.k.a Geobek, has hinted that plans are underway to unravel fresh music prodigies across the continent using established music talents from Nigeria (via collaborations) to project the skills of scores of music wannabes waiting to be discovered and to co-sign upcoming artists to reach their full potentials as African superstars.

George Beke dropped the hint of his Pan-African moves moments after he fanned the flames of excitement among Ghanaian fans when he revealed that plans are in the pipeline to hunt for the country’s next big thing through his much-acclaimed lens; the ”Geobek Standard”.

According to George Beke, the hunt for special music talents across the continent will also afford such talents opportunities to thrive considering his vast connection with A-list and other already established Nigerian musicians making headway on the music scene.

The ‘Ikwerre Giant’, as he’s fondly known, also shared his interest in putting together a collaborative music project which he believes is poised to bring new talents all over the continent of Africa to light.

The respected music executive also foresees a great future ahead for African music following global acceptance of its sound vibes especially Afrobeats and Amapiano genres as it were.

George, who is a graduate of the University of Johannesburg, said that the continent has a chance to form a powerhouse of music influence to the world.

He said: “The future of African music is looking good, with the help of the new subgenre ‘Amapiano’ on the African music export, the continent has a chance to form a powerhouse of musical influence. Amapiano is a South African subgenre from house music that has the potential to stay and become one of Africa’s major music genres like Afrobeat.

“Amapiano roots from house music often marries seizing baselines with delicate piano or synth lines fused with more African percussions creating 3 types of Amapiano sound like the dance Amapiano, the soulful Amapiano and the Afro-House Amapiano (Afrobeat delivery style on Amapiano sound.

“If we can get another wave of music genre from the rest of Africa just like South Africa is doing with Amapiano and West Africa with Afrobeat, African sound and music will continue to gain global acceptance.”

Like this: Like Loading...