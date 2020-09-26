Geoffrey Lipman inducted to the International Tourism Hall of Heroes

The International Tourism Hall of Heroes has boosted its ranks with the induction of its fourth member, Professor Geoffrey Lipman, who is the president of the International Coalition of Tourism Partners (ICTP). According to a report by Eturbonews.com, he was awarded the Golden Seal of the Safer Tourism Seal initiative for his leadership and achievements in the current tourism crisis. Lipman who is also noted for his climate- friendly travel advocacy, is a noted leader and mentor in the global travel and tourism industry over the years.

Based in Brussels, Belgium, and Malta, the American despite the outbreak of COVID- 19 he has been working tirelessly pursuing his course to the global audience. Lipman is a creative disruption architect and director of greenearth.travel, a global think tank network promoting green growth and travelism (travel & tourism) and specialising in strategy, innovation and funding. He is also an adjunct professor of Victoria University Australia, visiting professor of Hasselt University BE, visiting professor of Oxford Brookes University UK, senior tourism research fellow, George Washington University, US, and a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council. He has written/ lectured widely on tourism strategy, sustainability, and liberalisation. In 2012, he launched at the Rio+20 Earth Summit, a new compendium of leadership ideas from 50 of the best thinkers inside and outside the sector – “Green Growth and Travelism; Letters from Leaders”.

He was executive director at International Aviation Transport Association (IATA), first president of World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and assistant secretary General of the United World Travel Organsiation (UNWTO). He has served on several public and private sector boards in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Canada, as well as European Union Commissions on airline liberalisation and on tourism employment. Elated by his induction, Lipman said: “I’m pleased to be part of this community: Though hardly deserving – having learned over three happy careers as executive director in IATA, president of WTTC and assistant secretary general of UNWTO that the best path to safety and security is to listen to the real experts and help the sector go with the mainstream flow.’’

