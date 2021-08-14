GEOFFREY YANGA: My plan is to transform Lake Efi Fishing Festival to international standard

Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yanga (Rtd) is from Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, he spoke with PAULINE ONYIBE of his passion for tourism and efforts to uplift the communal cultural feast of Sabagreia community, Lake Efi Fishing Festival, to an international annual fiesta

During the hosting of this year’s Lake Efi Fishing Festival held in June, one of the major complaints by the fishermen was lean harvest, what was responsible for this?

The last festival was not good enough. Physical development has affected the environment. Developmental changes have affected the fishing festival. You can’t stop physical development and those days there was nothing like road. Religion has its own consequences too but environmental changes brought development close to the river. All the noise has disoriented the natural habitat. Secondly, because they used to do certain sacrifice before the festival and those things have now been stopped. Those are some of the major reasons. There are more fishes now even after the festival. Another reason is that the tradition is for the guest of honour to declare the festival open before the fishermen enter the water. But while they were waiting for the governor some of them quietly entered the water. So once you do that the fishes will just go underground and that is the beauty of the festival because all the fishermen are supposed to enter the water at the same time.

Dying African culture has obviously affected the festival, how can it be revived?

It is one of my objectives and that of Kolokuma/Opokuma Development Initiative as well. You can’t continue to maintain those things like that as of old but there are ways you can modernise them.

How can the lake be managed particularly it protection from destruction and pollutions?

A family owns the lake, one Kalama family. People started farming around here but for my efforts, they would have got to the lake. This water, no matter the height, you will still see the ground level that it is very clean but because of environmental changes. There are culverts and rain water will be washed into the lake. Now the right thing to do is to apply scientific method to preserve the lake.

How do you intend to draw attention to the festive through your initiative?

In fact, that was one of the major reasons I insisted that the governor should come for the festival.

Can the festival be held every year?

It was formally celebrated every seven years but when we do some scientific works, we can do it every year. We can replant the fish after the festival. Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi State is held every year. The lake there is not up to that of Lake Efi. I have been there. They carry the fish from the sea and plant it there for the purpose of the festival. Those fish you see are not from that lake. Is either they bring them from Lake Chad or from Atlantic Ocean. They are not fishes that are growing there. But if you go to Argungu village you see hotels. The community used to be very lively if not because of security threats the place was bubbling. Another complaint was that the people that were supposed to perform certain ritual before the festival was held didn’t do that. They said that they are now church goers. I believe that worship is different from ceremony. Your culture and worship are two different things. You can leave the religious aspect of it and maintain the cultural aspect. That is what brings tourism. The fact that somebody was dancing there does not mean that you are worship-ing something.

Can the ritual aspect of it be imposed on anybody?

It is for you to educate the people on the tourism aspect of it. You have to educate the people that t is not about religion or idol worship but for tourism and for you to attract tourists we must do this. Do you know that when I was a boy of about nine years I was dancing masquerade and the masquerade that I was carrying I carved it myself? When I entered secondary school I was cash strapped and white people were coming to buy our masquerades and I sold my own for three pounds. That was in 1971. In 1980 I was in London and I went to London museum and saw my masquerade. Meanwhile, they were demonising the thing here. People here will not understand that it has got nothing to do with religion. Anybody can worship whatever you wish to worship. If you go to Japan their shrines are bigger than our churches. Is it not their cars that we are using? I was in India and they all have shrines. I used to go to the Hindu temple. The Indians are launching satellite. We are here saying that Egbesu is bad.

What do you think can be done to change people’s belief?

It is all about education and awareness. Educate our children that this is the situation. It is not about God and religion. Leave those things. Our problem is production. Producing things that we need and it has nothing to do with who worships what. You can’t be condemning our Egbesu and then carrying the product of China’ Egbesu.

