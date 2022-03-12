News

Geometric seeks support of residents to make Aba industrial hub of Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Chief Executive Officer, Geometric Power Limited (GP), Professor Barth Nnaji, has tasked business owners and residents in Aba, Abia State to see themselves as partners with the company not just customers as the city sets to realise 24 hours electricity supply. Saturday Telegraph reports that barely a few weeks ago that GP formally acquired the Aba ring-fenced area from the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), ending a nine-year legal battle. Following this development, the expectations of residents and business owners are now high about the dream of steady power supply.

Nnaji while addressing some key stakeholders in the Aba business community pleaded with them to drop the old mentality of customer and supplier relationship and adopt that of partners in progress and ensurethatassets ofthecompany in their localities are protected to serve them adequately. He also called on residents and business owners to serve as watchdogs for the company and report every unwholesome and antiprogress attitude of any erring employee of the company as such attitude is capable of causing long term problems if not nipped in the bud. “We’ve done our own, you people as our customers have your roles to play.

You have to help us to protect this project. If you see anyone working under us that tries to bring in or secretly introduce sharp practices that’ll be inimical to this project, please report to us. Don’t keep quiet and watch what is meant to grow your various business crashed by some criminally minded people,” Nnaji said. The Managing Director, Distribution (MDDistribution) Aba Integrated Power Project (ABA IPP), Patrick Umeh, said that the ABA IPP is the first 100 per cent privately owned integrated power utility in Nigeria and as such should have no excuse to operate like a private business and deliver properly. Umeh said that although the electricity generation and distribution assets in Aba IPP are owned by Geometric, those assets are there to serve just the people which placed the people as serious partners in progress. He said that the takeover of the Aba Ring Fence by Geometric is the only way Aba’s history as the Japan of Africa will be revived, as this is now opportunities for all the moribund industries to be revived as new ones get set to come in.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Emefiele: Inflation to subsist till December

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The current rise in inflation will subsist till December 2020 when effect of produce harvest begins to manifest, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said. Making the prediction in Abuja yesterday, Emefiele said: “Inflation was exacerbated by increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) rate, exchange rate adjustment and seasonal food supply […]
News Top Stories

16 auditors to physically verify NDDC’s 12, 000 projects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government, yesterday, announced that it had flagged-off the physical verification phase of the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).   The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, inaugurated the exercise in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, according to a statement by NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede. […]
News

Report: Former Pope Benedict seriously ill

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Pope Benedict XVI, the first pontiff in 600 years to resign instead of ruling for life, is seriously ill, a German newspaper reported on Monday. The newspaper, Passauer Neue Presse, cited Benedict’s biographer, German author Peter Seewald, who met the 93-year-old emeritus pope at the Vatican on Saturday. A Vatican spokesperson had no […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica