Geometric seeks support of residents to make Aba industrial hub of Nigeria

Chief Executive Officer, Geometric Power Limited (GP), Professor Barth Nnaji, has tasked business owners and residents in Aba, Abia State to see themselves as partners with the company not just customers as the city sets to realise 24 hours electricity supply. Saturday Telegraph reports that barely a few weeks ago that GP formally acquired the Aba ring-fenced area from the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), ending a nine-year legal battle. Following this development, the expectations of residents and business owners are now high about the dream of steady power supply.

Nnaji while addressing some key stakeholders in the Aba business community pleaded with them to drop the old mentality of customer and supplier relationship and adopt that of partners in progress and ensurethatassets ofthecompany in their localities are protected to serve them adequately. He also called on residents and business owners to serve as watchdogs for the company and report every unwholesome and antiprogress attitude of any erring employee of the company as such attitude is capable of causing long term problems if not nipped in the bud. “We’ve done our own, you people as our customers have your roles to play.

You have to help us to protect this project. If you see anyone working under us that tries to bring in or secretly introduce sharp practices that’ll be inimical to this project, please report to us. Don’t keep quiet and watch what is meant to grow your various business crashed by some criminally minded people,” Nnaji said. The Managing Director, Distribution (MDDistribution) Aba Integrated Power Project (ABA IPP), Patrick Umeh, said that the ABA IPP is the first 100 per cent privately owned integrated power utility in Nigeria and as such should have no excuse to operate like a private business and deliver properly. Umeh said that although the electricity generation and distribution assets in Aba IPP are owned by Geometric, those assets are there to serve just the people which placed the people as serious partners in progress. He said that the takeover of the Aba Ring Fence by Geometric is the only way Aba’s history as the Japan of Africa will be revived, as this is now opportunities for all the moribund industries to be revived as new ones get set to come in.

