George Floyd’s death: Lessons for Africa

At a time when COVID-19 is hovering around the globe spitting deadly ailments and killing people softly, hardly had any topic made it to the headlines if it’s not coronavirus related.

The status quo changed on a sad note in the U.S. on May 25 when George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in Minnesota after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer’s knee. Just as when Derek Chauvin removed his knee from Mr. Floyd’s neck, he became breathless.

He was rolled on to a trolley and taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center in an ambulance. In a fraction of an hour later, he was pronounced dead. An elderly man who watched the viral video in Nigeria dissolved into tears; his frail frame trembled with grief.

He said in a strangled voice, ‘’Floyd’s death is horrific, terrible and heartbreaking.’’

Similarly, an anonymous caller on a radio station in Lagos said, he was utterly disappointed in the conspiracy of Minneapolis police officers to violate civil rights of individuals,’’ a howl of anger in his voice.

But what offence has he committed? The store employee of a grocery shop said Mr. Floyd bought a pack of cigarettes from Cup Foods and offered a $20 counterfeit note. How was the video filmed?

The encounter was largely captured in full view of witnesses and a rolling mobile phone camera. The subsequent video footage led to large protests in Minneapolis.

Every sane human being will be appalled by the videos of George Floyd’s death. Reactions from people from all walks of life have continued to pour down like hot tears spilling from bereaved eyes.

Watching the video repeatedly, it seems to me like a folktale, a police man with his keen thrust into George’s neck while other officers look away as if nothing was happening.

Despite the fact that the guy was saying, ‘’ I can’t breathe!’’ Pleas from onlookers were rebuffed as he suffocated him to death. Joe Biden, former vice-president and Mr. Trump’s Democratic rival in the 2020 presidential election, said Floyd’s death was not “an isolated incident” but part of a “systemic cycle of injustice”.

Since this incident, most cities in the U.S. are engulfed with protesters pawing the ground as savagely as wild animal’s fangs.

Meanwhile, the States Police had their hands full as the crowd enveloped most cities in a show of solidarity.

Specifically on 26th May, 2020 hundreds of protests erupted, strikingly angry protesters that had the glow of embers in their eyes wore face masks to guard against COVID-19.

What lessons can developing nations draw from the sad incidence? That we can profoundly make use of social media to unearth evidence of crime, the singular action of the bystander has played a huge role in how the police, government officials and protesters responded.

The heart of man is immensely wicked, if not how would one explain that there were other officers who were there and they could have waded into the unpleasant happening.

It is as sure as 99 precede 100 that responses wouldn’t have been swift if there were no video evidence. Will police reforms curb arbitrary use of power?

Yes, a constant reform is needed to keep police officers in check and to know when they are going off the roof especially as regards violation of civil and human rights.

History tells us that tensions between Minneapolis’ black community and the police did not start with the death of George Floyd, but since Methuselah died. It is an indisputable fact that African Americans have endured excruciating heartaches from slavery to what is now tagged as democracy

When we thought, we were all free from oppression and repression; today we can still witness this kind of horrific act. In south Africa, when the walls of apartheid came down, the stage was set for unprecedented growth.

In Egypt when the red sea was put asunder, a new chapter was opened in the lives of the Israelite and in not too distant time in Berlin, the wall came down and a new world was made. Racial discrimination is like a wild plant with flesh, its pointed edges are covered in hairs and sting if you touch them.

The authors of the Declaration of Independence outlined a bold vision for America: a nation in which there would be equal justice for all. More than 200 years later, can we say in all honesty this has been achieved? Until the bough of racism is clipped, the dream of equal justice for all races remains elusive.

• Anjorin contributes this piece from Lagos via usanyaanjorin@gmail.com

