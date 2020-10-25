George Washington’s saddle pistols worth N907m

The second most expensive set of guns are the pistols that were owned by the first president of the United States of America.

George Washington’s Saddle Pistols worth $1,986,000, approximately N907, 602, 000 million naira.

These pistols are from the era of the revolutionary war and there is no doubt that they were involved in some action as the founding fathers fought valiantly to obtain the freedom of the brand new country. They were purchased in 2002 by the Richard King Mellon Foundation at Christies, and are located at Fort Ligonier in Pennsylvania, where they are appropriately on display for everyone to see and enjoy.

