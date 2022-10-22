GEP3 project: A boost to girl education in Katsina communities

Althrough insecurity has been a major bane on improved education in northern Nigeria, girls are daily confronted with barriers of poverty and cultural norms. However, the Girls’ Education Project 3 (GEP3) strategy appears to be the magic wand to turn things around, reports Regina Otokpa

The insecurity situation in Nigeria’s North-West is no longer news. A day hardly goes by without reports of kidnappings or killings in the geopolitical zone, particularly in Katsina State, by suspected bandits. Besides affecting the freedom and livelihood of the people who live in fear, certain important sectors including education, is being grossly affected by activities of these bandits.

The enormous efforts being put in place by development partners and the state government to increase school enrollment, retention and completion keep suffering setbacks. This is because some parents are scared to send their children to school. They would cite examples of communities that have been displaced due to bandit attacks to buttress their point. Ashiru Sani, an official of the Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), however, told our correspondent that there are factors other than insecurity which play a huge role in improved education outcomes in the state. According to Sani, of the 536,132 out of school children in the state, 267,000 are girls. Their exclusion from education, he noted, was as a result of cultural norms and poverty.

These, he said, further put girls enrollment, retention and school completion at a disadvantage, thus leading to their dropout from school. He said: “Insecurity has, no doubt, affected child enrollment in the state. In some communities, you see that schools have been vandalised by the bandits. What they do sometimes when they attack a school, they burn down buildings including schools. So, in some of those places, it will be difficult for children to attend schools that have been burnt down by bandits. “In other places, you’ll find that residents of communities have been forced to flee due to constant bandits’ attacks.

When they leave their communities and find somewhere to live as refugees, they find it difficult to enroll their children into schools.” Aside insecurity, the education specialist with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Kano Field Office, Muntaka Mukhtar, also noted that on a daily basis, girls were confronted with barriers to education caused by poverty, cultural norms, poor infrastructure, violence and fragility, which lead most parents and communities to prioritise the education of boys over girls. “Girls’ education goes beyond getting girls into school; it includes ensuring that girls learn and feel safe while in school.

It also includes having the opportunity to complete all levels of education, acquiring the knowledge and skills to compete in the labour market, gaining socio-emotional and life skills necessary to navigate and adapt to a changing world, making decisions about their lives and contributing to their communities and the world.” Disturbed over the sad outcomes tied to the scourge of a high number of out-of-school children to society when they become teenagers or adults, UNICEF in collaboration with the Katsina State government had continued to embark on a number of revolving innovative strategies to change the narrative of poor girls enrollment, retention and school completion. Two of such strategies which have proven to have made great impact in the state are the Girls’ Education Project 3 (GEP3) launched in May 2012, and also implemented in five other Northern states of Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto, Bauchi and Kano. GEP3 is a Hausa language Reading And Numeracy Activity (RANA) project, which kicked off in 2016 as a pilot programme across select schools in some local government areas of Zamfara and Katsina states. The projects funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom, and implemented by UNICEF, were primarily aimed at engendering a more positive view of Western education to parents, especially in rural communities in the select states, with focus on getting school-age girls to school without neglecting boys enrollment. Other interventions and projects, which helped to achieve a boost in girl education in the state, include Girls for Girls (G4G), Female Teachers Scholarship Scheme (FTTS) and Mother’s Association. Impressed with the enrollment figures, Sani said the interventions by UNICEF and other development partners have yielded some positive results. According to him, the N20,000 scholarship given to every enrolled girl by UNICEF and the training of teachers are complementing the efforts of the state government aimed at increasing the enrollment of children in school

Impact of GEP3 project on girl education

Despite having over 267,000 girls still out of school, Katsina State benefited massively from the GEP3 project aimed at encouraging girl child education through the provision of basic needs, instructional materials such as books, pencils, and chalks, as well as the training and retraining of teachers to improve their capacity to deliver learning for girls and improved governance to strengthen girl-child education. According to education manager, UNICEF Kano field office, Michael Banda, during a media dialogue in Katsina State supported by UNICEF and UKAID, the GEP programme which began in 2012 had been taking different phases to create opportunities for girls.

They should not only stay in the primary education system, but transit to secondary school to enable them break the vicious cycle of illiteracy. Other attendant consequences of poverty, unemployment, crime, low self-esteem, diseases and, in extreme cases, death are also being addressed.

The GEP3 project had a target of returning at least one million girls to school in 10 years in order to complete their basic education and acquire skills for life and livelihoods (enrollment, completion and learning). Banda explained that the project, which consumed $109 million for its implementation in the six Northern states of Nigeria, was expended within a period of 10 years (2012 to 2022). The target was not only met, but went a little overboard. Banda said: “Very few girls were transitioning in the education system because a larger proportion of them dropped out when going into JSS 1.

However, by the end of the project in September, the project had enrolled 1.4 million. This is 400,000 above the target. This means in each headline target, the project has exceeded the expectations and one of those reasons for exceeding the expectation is good collaboration and contribution from the states.” Giving specific figures on school age girls enrolled in school in Sokoto State through the project, Mukhtar stated that over 300,000 girls were enrolled via community campaigns, peer support to girls and family negotiations, which helped improve the attitude of residents towards girls’ enrolment and completion of their schooling.

“Since 2012, 210 head teachers have acquired knowledge and skills on school management, hold professional development meetings with staff and provide pedagogical leadership. The project has also improved teachers’ capacity to ensure they deliver effectively. 180 Girls for Girls groups were created in 60 junior secondary schools across six participating local government areas in the state.

“Foundational learning has also been boosted through the early learning, literacy and numeracy, approach with a focus on teaching a community. 300,001 girls enrolled in basic schools in Katsina State as a result of the state government’s effort to address the challenge of girls not gaining any form of education. “Prioritising education for girls ensures better educated women, who tend to be more informed about nutrition and healthcare, having fewer children, and marrying at a mature age. It is said that women with a primary education earn 14 per cent to 19 per cent more than women with no education at all. “Educated girls are better equipped to become healthier, more prosperous adults, with smaller families and children, who are less at risk of illness and death and more likely to succeed,” Mukhtar said.

Further statistics revealed that 292 primary and Integrated Quranic Schools (IQs) across Batsari, Baure, Faskari, Ingawa, Jibia, Kankara, Kankia, Sabuwa and Rimi Local Governments of Katsina state benefited from the GEP3 project with significant number of girls being enrolled in schools across the local governments. Accordingly, during the 2018/2019 academic session, the enrollment of girls in schools across the nine local governments increased from 1,065,217 to 1,134,327 in the 2019/2020 academic year with more girls participating at a low level of basic education in the state.

In addition, 7,913 IQs and non-IQs centres in the state had an enrollment of 677,530 female learners, according to the 2021 end-of-year review report by the state SUBEB. UNICEF in collaboration with the state government worked towards integrating 110,000 almajiris into western education in the state under the GEP3 project.

So far, 53,000 almajiris across 55 Islamiyya schools in the state were integrated into Western education, while over 40,000 out-of-school children were re-enrolled in different schools across the state. At an event to close the 10 year GEP3 programme in Katsina State, UNICEF Chief, Kano field office, Rahama Farah, who was thrilled at the successes, disclosed that Katsina recorded the highest increase in literacy rates among states that participated in the project Noting an overall improvement on literacy in the six states from 22.6 to 37per cent, he disclosed that Katsina State has the highest increase from 27.1 to 42.1 per cent in literacy rate of young women between the ages of 15 and 24 years.

“As we close the GEP3 project, let’s briefly reflect on some of its key achievements: On access to learning, the partnership achieved an enrolment 1.5million girls in school; removed barriers to learning for over 50,000 boys and girls through cash transfers, and changed perceptions of many parents on the importance of girl’s education He added: “Other achievements include capacity development of Education Management Information System (EMIS) teams at school, LGA and state levels, as well as head teacher capacity development in school records keeping, and overall management.

“GEP3 also invested heavily in teacher development which led to great improvement in learning outcomes as the percentage of teachers in Integrated Quranic Schools who demonstrate minimum teaching competencies because of being trained has increased by 30% compared to 12% baseline impacting on learning outcomes for pupils which increased marginally by 2 percentage points at baseline to 4 percent during the same period.” However, Farah insists there is still a huge need to invest more in education, especially in girls’ education in Katsina State to ensure all children have an equal opportunity to quality and beneficial education.

Impact of RANA in girls’ school enrollment in Katsina

Reading and Numeracy Activity (RANA), is a Hausa-based early grade reading approach, which integrates numeracy and gender themes into its materials aimed at improving the quality of literacy and numeracy instruction for girls and boys in primary grades 1–3 in some schools in Katsina, Kano and Zamfara states. A subset of UNICEF’s GEP3 project, its focus is on adopting gender-sensitive methodologies in four major components of the education system: teacher professional development, teaching and learning materials, involved communities and sustainable government ownership.

The RANA programme explores creative methodology such as play, songs and other methods used to introduce children to basic reading and numeracy skills, and it’s described by educators as a revolutionary early childhood education model in terms of school enrolment as recorded in primary one to three in the target schools. RANA coordinator at the Federal College of Education, Katsina, Aliyu Mohammed, who spoke highly of the model, explained that as a result of its success in massive enrollment of school age children in communities host to select schools in Katsina State, his institution moved to recommend it for inclusion in the school’s curriculum as a component of early childhood education programme.

Mohammed further said that the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), had adopted the RANA model for schools in Northern Nigeria, which has the highest number of out of school children in Nigeria. According to him, the aspect of free distribution of books had captured the interest of parents and their children, leading to a high enrollment of school age children, who were yet to be in school.

“Due to the RANA success story within a very short period, the school management recommended it to be part of the syllabus,” Mohammed said, adding that, “the NCCE ap-proved the proposal and other institutions have since joined the train of producing RANA specialist teachers. “We have since expanded the programme to also capture children from primary four to primary six and some other states in the North including Taraba, Borno, Kebbi and Sokoto have keyed into the programme.”

Sustainability of education projects, interventions

Like every other developmental project in Nigeria driven by partners, sustainability by either the federal or state governments as the case may be, has been a major challenge. Quite a number of great successes recorded as a result of certain foreign funded programmes, projects and interventions have become fairy tales due to the poor political will or outright abandonment by critical stakeholders, who should have kept them running due to poor commitment to funding, interest, bureaucracy, and change in government. Disturbed over this trend, the Katsina government has been implored to make a difference by ensuring that all programmes and interventions, which have increased school enrollment, retention and completion, receive the needed financial commitment, by taking ownership of them head on.

Mohammed who noted that funding was a huge impediment to the production of more of the reading materials, which were being distributed to the students, appealed to state governments not to allow the successes recorded become a waste due to inability to continue with the project.

He said: “For every programme or intervention, there is need for the government to take a bold step and take up ownership by allocating funds for their continuation but I fear that is not always the case. For the RANA programme we have been experiencing the challenges of financial and material support, especially as it affects printing of materials, due to the increase in school enrollment.

”I am appealing to the government to make sure we see a different attitude this time around because it is important to see our children who have enrolled into schools complete their education to live better lives, and at the same time, enroll more school age children into school.” On his part, Banda, who urged the Katsina State government to take bold steps by taking ownership of the project and allocating funds for its continuation, stressed the need for the allocation of more resources to the education sector in general.

“UNICEF has engaged in various key interventions to ensure key changes and influence key personalities through SBMCs, women groups, mother associations, Girls for Girls and other groups to change the narrative of girl education, assist and support vulnerable children in Katsina State access education.

“The more girls we are able to retain in school, the greater chances of helping them get a better life that will benefit not just themselves or immediate family, but their communities, the state and country in general and so, I implore the state government to take ownership of these projects, which have recorded a significant improvement in literacy proficiency because, we will be in grave danger in Nigeria if we don’t improve our investment in education.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...