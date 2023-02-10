GEPIN recommends FIRS ‘ taxation template for global model

International Non-Governmental Organisation, working in the areas of public finance and economy, the Global Economic Policy Initiative (GEPiN), has said the revenue administration formula being used by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), under its Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, is a model that should be adopted across the globe.

In 2022, the FIRS announced a total tax revenue collection of N10.1 trillion, which is about 60 percent year-on-year growth from N6.4 trillion which the Service collected in 2021 and a 100 percent increase from about N5 trillion it recorded in 2012. After assessment of the scenario, the GEPiN in a statement by its Country Director, Ben Okri on Tuesday, said Muhammad Nami’s performance in FIRS is worth understudying by other tax authorities in Africa and beyond. Okri stated that Nami’s revenue collection template grew Nigeria’s tax revenue status from N6.4 trillion to N10.1 trillion in a single year, saying that such scale of increase is not common in the history of tax administration in any country of the world.

“There are things Nami is doing in FIRS which other tax authorities in Africa and beyond should understudy. “Such scale of increase, from N6.4 trillion in 2021 to N10.1 trillion in 2022 is not common in the history of tax administration anywhere in the world. If you look at the trend of year-on-year tax revenue growth in Nigeria before Nami’s tenure and what is obtainable in other tax authorities, you would not see such huge scale of year-on-year growth as that which has happened in FIRS last year,” Okri said.

