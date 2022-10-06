Business

Geregu Power lists on NGX’s Main Board

Posted on

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or The Exchange) is pleased to announce the listing by introduction of Geregu Power Plc (“GEREGU”) on the Main Board of the Exchange on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. A total of 2.5 billion ordinary shares of Geregu were listed at N100 per share, under the Utilities sector and Electric Power Generation sub-sector of NGX, with the trading symbol, GEREGU. Geregu Power, a leading power generation company (GenCo) in Nigeria, is the first GenCo to be listed on the NGX Main Board, a listing segment for well-established companies with demonstrable records of accomplishments.

The listing of Geregu’s shares has added N250,000,000,000 to the market capitalisation of NGX, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation. Commenting on the development, Chairman, NGX, Mr. Abubakar Mahmood SAN, OON, said: “We are particularly pleased that Geregu Power has joined the prestigious group of companies listed on our Main Board, which will differentiate it as a professionally run power company with high standards, having met NGX’s listing criteria.

“A Main Board listing is a sign of commitment to strong corporate governance, excellence, professionalism, efficiency in service delivery, and providing increased returns to shareholders. “It is our expectation that the Geregu Power listing will encourage other power generation and distribution companies to list their shares on the Exchange, thereby opening the sector up to cheaper, long-term capital that will boost infrastructural development and value creation.” On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, said: “Today’s listing is a promising development in the country’s power sector and we are delighted to welcome Geregu Power Plc to the Exchange. “Having Geregu listed in our market is proof of NGX’s commitment to building a robust and inclusive market and creating avenues for sustainable investment. “This listing will enhance liquidity for Geregu, increase its visibility among global investors, elevate its value and boost transparency, as our marketplace is a sterling platform for raising capital and enabling sustainable growth for national development.”

 

Our Reporters

