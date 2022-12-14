Geregu Power targets N17bn revenue for Q1’23

Geregu Power Plc has stated that it targets to achieve N17.12 billion in revenue during the first quarter of 2023, according to its Q1’23 earnings forecast released through the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). According to the forecast, it is also projected to earn N1.75 billion in gross profit as well as N5.02 billion and N3.39 billion, as profits before and after tax respectively.

The forecast further said that the company’s projected income tax for the period is N1.63 billion, and sales were projected at N9.27 billion for the period. Geregu Power Plc earned N39 billion in revenue for Q3’22 unaudited financial report which is less than N54 billion reported during the corresponding period of 2021.

The decline, according to the company, was due to nationwide force majeure declared by Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited on the Forcados oil terminal pipeline. The force majeure impacted gas supplies to the plant, particularly between July and September. The company adopted an effective cost-saving strategy that reduced its administrative costs from N10.9 billion to N2.9 billion in 2022. The operating profit stood higher at N16 billion, up from N15.1 billion in the nine months of 2021. An increase in finance cost, largely attributable to the medium-term bond of N40.085 billion issued by the company in 2022 for its planned acquisition, moderated the profit before tax and profit after tax to N13.9 billion and N10 billion respectively.

Speaking on the revenue shortfall in its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter of 2022, the company said: “The decline in revenue was largely due to gas supply constraints in Q3’22, which eventually led to the drop in the capacity delivered and energy sent out of 1314439mw as of September 30, 2022 as against capacity delivered and energy sent out of 1855920mw as at September 30, 2021.”

